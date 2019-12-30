advertisement

Officials from Leopardstown will consider water policy ahead of the Dublin Racing Festival after fundamental concerns have made Sunday’s youth hunt a three-runner anti-climax.

Battleoverdoyen ultimately defeated its stable companion Champagne Classic to give Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud a lucrative one-two win at the € 100,000 Neville Hotels Novice Chase.

However, their only contradiction was an outsider, Lord Schnitzel, after three of the originally seven explanations were deleted due to a change in driving behavior, which the ground chases officially as “good”.

Davy Russell is congratulated by Joe Schmidt after winning the Neville Hotels Novice Steeplechase on Battleoverdoyen. Photo: Morgan Treacy / Inpho

Henry De Bromhead withdrew Cheltenham Festival winner Minella Indo after the race started, and Willie Mullins did the same with Carefully Selected.

The 4: 9 favorites of Battleoverdoyen defeated Champagne Classic in a competition that their trainer Gordon Elliott described as “a nice school”.

This means that the current state of affairs for the Dublin Racing Festival, which takes place on two days in early February and has prize money of 1.8 million euros, will be of great interest.

Last season, the showpiece was reduced to an almost nasty level with 22 horses from day two, which saw good to firm ground in some places on the obstacle course.

They included six of the ten runners declared in the Irish Gold Cup featured.

On this occasion, prominent figures criticized Leopardstown’s failure to water, including Michael O’Leary, who said it was “almost a problem of equine social protection.”

After Willie Mullins removed Carefully Selected from the race on Sunday, he said, “One has to wonder if Leopardstown needs to rethink its irrigation policy.

“It is difficult to do that, but these are questions we asked last year and now we are asking again.

“I am already at the Dublin Racing Festival and am looking for possible alternatives for horses.

“I didn’t start Al Boum Photo (on Saturday) because I was worried about the ground. Today it confirmed. This horse (carefully selected) is a winter ground horse.”

Sharjah was too strong for Petit Mouchoir in Leopardstown. Photo: Morgan Treacy / Inpho

Choosing to irrigate the Dublin Racing Festival last year was complicated because the predicted rain did not come and the track had to pass a night inspection due to frost.

Last winter’s terribly dry weather conditions have not been repeated this season, but in Leopardstown the ground is still an issue.

“The hurdle races are on summer irrigated ground for the apartment, where they keep a little more juice,” said Leopardstown race director Lorcan Wyer on Sunday.

“I’ll talk to David Attwood (Operations Manager) and see where we are, but it has to be an option without question (irrigation).

“I am at an age when I drove to British festivals like Ayr and Aintree and it was a smooth, fast floor.” I’m not saying it was acceptable, but it was the way it was.

“Things have evolved. It’s a different situation. We will seriously consider watering if necessary, ”he added.

Battleoverdoyen’s success was the latest high point in a vintage Christmas program in which the O’Leary Gigginstown team had a total of 19 winners.

“Davy (Russell) said the two were just hanging around and it was like a nice school,” said Gordon Elliott. “It is not ideal for the sponsors who are awarding the prize money, but there is nothing we can do about the ground, and so it is.”

The race on the hurdle course was “resilient”, which turned out to be ideal for Sharjah, who had two wins in the Matheson hurdle of the first class.

Willie Mullins’ second string was too fast for Petit Mouchoir from the last to win 9-2 under the coach’s son, Patrick.

Stormy Ireland met under Patrick Mullins in Leopardstown. Photo: Morgan Treacy / Inpho

The chances for the favorite Klassical Dream put the pace with Petit Mouchoir at risk early on, but were lucky enough to have survived a terrible mistake on the fourth flight that almost wiped out his chance.

“He is a good horse on good ground,” said Mullins of the winner. “There was hardly a blow from him there. Klassical Dream is blowing hard and it will improve. He still has to improve it, but I think the improvement is still there.

“Especially in this phase of his career against these horses, he will want a much softer surface. The surface was too good.”

Sharjah gave Patrick Mullins a second class of the week for owner Rich Ricci after Faugheen’s memorable success on St. Stephen’s Day in Limerick.

“I was able to arrive the way I wanted it last. Until the last time I thought I was going to win, but then I realized that I didn’t want to miss and he had to push.

“He did well in the end. Maybe he wants this good ground and I would love it if there was another crack (Champion Hurdle), ”said the victorious driver.

Sharjah is 14-1 for the Champion Hurdle, a race in which he was crashed on the third flight last season.

“We had a nice Christmas, probably not a vintage, but every time you score a few Grade 1 wins and other winners, it has to be good,” Willie Mullins summed up after being half a dozen Leopardstown winners this week saddled.

Among them was the quota on Stormy Ireland, which had cleared the hurdle of the third class mares.

Fittingly, the final for Gigginstown ended with a one-two because the chances of Eric Bloodaxe were too good for wide receivers.

A crowd of 10,791 participants on the last day of the festival increased the total number of Christmas visitors in Leopardstown to 57,035 over four days – after 56,322 in 2018.

Bookmaker bets for the four days reached € 3,138,591, more than € 100,000 lower than in the previous year. Sales on Sunday amounted to € 562,610 (after € 571,425 in 2018).

Dead sales of 113,555 euros on Sunday halved compared to 226,540 euros in the previous year. During the four days of the festival, the dead fell from € 1,606,297 in 2018 to € 1,147,741.

