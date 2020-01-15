advertisement

There are many celebrities who always think about their image. lady Gaga is not exactly one of them. It is true that the American singer has made her curious aesthetics one of her best weapons, but it is also true that New York it doesn’t matter what the rest thinks.

Your models never go unnoticed, neither on official occasions nor in everyday life. If something has always characterized the singer, it was the minor importance that she attached to the opinions of others.

She makes her music, prepares her shows, dresses at will and period. And who doesn’t like it when I don’t look? But of course, as much as she is more than happy with this attitude, many still remain open-mouthed when they see some photos of the artists.

Lady Gaga’s picture

And now it happened with a picture in the pool in which we can see lady wears a leopard bikini, which of course has turned social networks upside down. And if Gaga gets something, it’s always about creating a debate. It looks like the wars between your fans and your critics are going more into the networks.

In this case there would be no less of the American model. On the one hand, her fans say that she is “great” and that “he has a great time”. On the other hand, the hardest haters naturally point out that “it is terrible” and that “it even hurts”. A struggle that is foreign to the protagonist, yes.

And it is lady Gaga chose to stay out of this type of war a long time ago. She prefers to live life in her own way without taking into account the opinions of others. At the moment, you see what has been seen, it has not gone badly on this path. There is no indication that it will change him.

