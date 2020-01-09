advertisement

A moment that happened last December 30th, but it’s only now that the international press is talking about it.

Leonardo DiCaprio helped rescue a man who fell from a yacht club near St. Martin on December 30.

“He saved the life of a man on the high seas who survived in the water after eleven hours. Leonardo’s boat was the only ship to respond to the call for help, ”a source told The Sun.

The Titanic-Star was on vacation in St. Barts and rented a boat to enjoy the moments of calm with her 22-year-old friend Camila Morrone.

Suddenly the couple and some friends heard the cry for help and the actor insisted on braving the man an hour before sunset and an approaching storm.

Fortunately, DiCaprio’s boat finally managed to locate the man who, as the international press describes, was frantically waving his hands near St. Martin Island.

According to the newspaper, the man who was extremely dehydrated was a Club Med employee who “drank a lot of alcohol”. Before he was handed over to the coast guard, he was given food and water to be seen by a doctor.

