Leonardo DiCaprio has confirmed that he will be working with Robert De Niro again in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon.

The two actors worked together in the film This Boy’s Life back in 1993, and DiCaprio fondly remembered the collaboration in a speech at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, held yesterday, January 19.

DiCaprio took the stage to present De Niro with the SAG Life Achievement Award, which is given annually to an actor who promotes the “best ideals in the acting profession”.

During its launch, Titanic star praised De Niro for his work, referring to collaborations the award winner has made with Scorsese, including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and more recently The Irishman.

DiCaprio described De Niro and Scorsese as “undeniably the greatest partnership in cinema history” before confirming that De Niro and Scorsese would work together on the director’s latest film.

The actor Wolf of Wall Street commented:

I’ve learned so much from both; I’m lucky enough to call her collaborators, Bob since This Boy’s Life and Marty since Gangs of New York, and working with Bob again in Martin Scorsese’s new drama Killers of the Flower Moon after 30 years is a real honor.

Read his speech here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWYCtbho-vY [/ embed]

The upcoming film is based on a non-fiction book entitled Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, written by David Grann.

The collaboration is DiCaprio’s sixth film with Scorsese after Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Grann’s book takes place in the 1920s and tells the story of a family of an Indian tribe called Osage Nation, who at the time were the richest people per capita in the world after oil was discovered on their land.

The initial oil rush in the first quarter of the 20th century led to a gradual mass murder of the Osage Nation, which led to one of the first cases to be negotiated by the FBI.

Eric Roth wrote the script for Scorsese’s adaptation, and cameraman Rodrigo Prieto confirmed that production is expected to begin in March, Collider reports.

DiCaprio, De Niro and Scorsese are a force to be reckoned with. So it’s likely that Killers of the Flower Moon will be up there with some of their greatest creations.

