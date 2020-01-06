advertisement

Christopher Nolan’s storytelling is incredibly dense, so the star Leonardo DiCaprio tried to focus only on his character work.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, co-stars of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, recently appeared on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast and admitted that they did not fully understand their acclaimed films “Inception” and “Ad Astra”. Maron asked Pitt for a point of confusion in James Gray’s “Ad Astra” scripture, which was mainly about how a spaceship that had been stranded near Neptune triggered energy surges strong enough to earth to meet. Maron said he did not understand this part of the film, to which Pitt replied, “I will not explain it to you … I cannot explain it either.” Pitt’s disclosure inspired DiCaprio to be honest with Nolan’s 2010 science fiction epic.

“It’s like” Inception “to me. What happened? I have no idea,” DiCaprio said when the three men laughed. “You are only concentrating on your character, man. I’m concerned [with the story], but when it came to Christopher Nolan and his thoughts and how [“Inception”] everything was put together, everyone tried to put this riddle together all the time. “

When Maron DiCaprio asked if the film made sense, the actor replied, “Well, it depends on the eye of the beholder.”

Nolan’s “Inception” celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer and with its complex dream-in-dream story is always a mystery for cinema-goers. The end remains a discussion point almost a decade later. Was DiCaprios Cobb still caught in a dream when the credits rolled? “Inception” co-star Michael Caine said that this is not the case since his character was seen in the last scene. “When I’m there, it’s real,” said Caine in 2018. “Because I’m never in a dream. I’m the guy who invented the dream.”

As for Pitt’s admission that he couldn’t explain one of the most important points of action in “Ad Astra”, this seems to be one of the reasons why his “Hollywood” director Quentin Tarantino ultimately didn’t like James Gray’s space drama. The filmmaker said to The Ringer earlier this month: “In the entire second half of [” Ad Astra “] I don’t know why something is happening. We should only agree with them on everything they say, but I don’t know why works or why it works. Why a mutiny on a ship that took place 15 years ago is now sending waves that killed 40,000 people. We’ll just join in because they tell us that happens. “

Apart from the confusion, “Ad Astra” and “Inception” remain two of the most beloved works in Pitts and DiCaprio’s filmography, respectively. Both actors received Golden Globe nominations for their appearances in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” with Pitt winning the Best Supporting Actor award. Pitt and DiCaprio are expected to receive Oscar nominations for “Hollywood” later this month.

