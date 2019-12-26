advertisement

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a back-to-back, 111-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points from the bench, and Paul George had 17 points on 5-for-18 shooting for the Clippers, who are 2-0 against the Lakers this season.

Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 25 points off the bench for the Lakers, who have lost four in a row. They hadn’t dropped consecutive games all season before the actual slide. Anthony Davis scored 24 points, and LeBron James finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

After coming down to 15th in the third quarter, the Clippers also pulled to 86-86 entering the fourth.

James hit an attractive jumper to give the Lakers a 101-94 lead with 6:39 left, but seven straight points from the Clippers tied the game again.

Leonard twice made two free throws to give the Clippers a four-point lead the second time with 2:03 left, and the Lakers managed just one point the rest of the way.

The Lakers led by seven twice in the second quarter before an 8-0 run by the Clippers led them ahead 43-42.

James missed his first seven shots before making a 5:28 draw in the second quarter to move the Lakers to a 44-43 lead.

The two sides continued the lead trade for the next two minutes before the Lakers closed on a 17-2 lead to take a 63-51 lead at the break.

After coming down to 15 with 9:26 left in the third quarter, the Clippers used a 16-3 goal to pull within 71-69 with 6:44 remaining.

Clippers backup guard Landry Shamet went down with 3 markers with 2.6 seconds to tie the score at 86-86 passing in the fourth.

The Clippers defeated the Lakers 112-102 on the season on Oct. 22, one of three double-digit losses to the Lakers. In that race, the Clippers were without George, who missed the first three weeks of the season while rehabilitating two offseason shoulder injuries.

