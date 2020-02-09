advertisement

Leona Maguire, the 25-year-old Co Cavan player who completed the Symetra tour as a rookie on the main route, delivered an outstanding performance on her second start on the LPGA tour and finished fourth in the ISPS handa Vic Open at the 13th Beach Golf Links on the Bellarine Peninsula in Victoria.

South Korea’s Hee Young Park defeated two of their countrymen, Hye-Jin Choi and So Yeon Ryu, in a three-way jump-off to claim the title after they finished the 72-hole tournament with 12 under par 281.

Maguire ended the play-off just one stroke in front of the goal after finishing fourth in the last round of 70 with a total of 11 under par 282 alongside Linnea Strom from Sweden. However, Maguire’s top 5 placement earned her a payday of € 48,000 for her efforts in a tournament that progressively progressed from T-28 after the first round, T-20 after the second and T-11 after the third round moved up and eventually finish in fourth place.

advertisement

In a round that spawned five birdies and three bogeys, Maguire fought the windy conditions to keep hunting until the end. With Irish sports legend Sonia O’Sullivan among her supporters over the weekend, Maguire showed great resilience when she rebounded from a bogie on the 17th and ended with a birdie on the 18th.

Maguire will try to transfer this momentum to the next stop on the LPGA Tour, the Australian Open, which is taking place this week at the Royal Adelaide.

Stephanie Meadow ended the round with 76 for 287 and finished 20th.

The Australian Min Woo Lee won the men’s tournament, which ended with a 68 out of a total of 269 points. Lee finished two strikes in front of New Zealander Ryan Fox.

Selected final results and totals for the LPGA Tour ISPS Handa Vic Open (USA, unless otherwise stated, par 72):

(a) denotes amateurs

281 So Yeon Ryu (Kor) 71 70 68 72, Hye Jin Choi (Kor) 69 68 75 69, Hee Young Park (Kor) 68 68 72 73 (Park won the play-off on the 4th hole)

282 Linnea Strom (Swe) 66 69 76 71, Leona Maguire (Irl) 69 69 74 70

283 Su Oh (out) 73 68 74 68, Robyn Choi (out) 70 65 77 71, Minjee Lee (out) 69 67 74 73

284 Christina Kim 67 70 77 70, Alena Sharp (Can) 68 69 70 77

285 Tiffany Joh 67 73 73 72, Pei-ying Tsai (Tai) 68 68 73 76, Hannah Green (Aus) 69 73 71 72, Ally McDonald 68 65 81 71, Wichanee Meechai (Tha) 72 69 74 70

286 Perrine Delacour (Fra) 69 69 75 73, A-yean Cho (Kor) 69 66 70 81, Ho-Yu An (a) (Tpe) 70 71 72 73, Yu Liu (Chn) 70 71 72 73

287 Madelene Sagstrom (Swe) 65 67 74 81, Stephanie Wiese (NIrl) 67 70 74 76, Dottie Ardina (Phl) 70 70 75 72, Cheyenne Knight 67 75 73 72, Anne Van Dam (Ned) 71 71 73 72, Jin Hee Imn (Kor) 69 70 75 73

Selected results for the fourth and final round of the European Tour ISPS HANDA Vic Open (Gbr & Irl, unless otherwise stated, par 72):

269 ​​min Woo Lee (Aus) 66 67 68 68

271 Ryan Fox (Nzl) 67 71 69 64

274 Marcus Fraser (Aus) 70 65 69 70, Travis Smyth (Aus) 65 67 72 70, Robin Sciot-Siegrist (Fra) 66 64 76 68

276 Jake McLeod (Aus) 65 68 76 67

277 Darren Beck (Aus) 69 70 69 69, Sam Horsfield 70 67 73 67, Jed Morgan (Aus) 66 67 74 70, Sami Valimaki (Fin) 69 69 70 69, Ashley Hall (Aus) 67 68 71 71

278 Lucas Herbert (Aus) 70 69 70 69, Niklas Lemke (Swe) 70 67 72 69, Nick Flanagan (Aus) 67 67 74 70

advertisement