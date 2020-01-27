advertisement

The healthy fast food restaurant is growing.

LEON, a worldwide popular restaurant known for its healthy fast food, has announced that it will bring a second restaurant to Dublin next month.

The restaurant, located on Millennium Walkway at Dublin 1, is the first of four new openings planned for 2020.

It will officially open on February 11th.

To celebrate the launch of the new location, LEON Ireland is holding a competition where customers have the opportunity to win free food for a year.

To take part in the competition, all you have to do is go to the LEON on the Millennium Walkway, take a picture of yourself in front of the angel wings in the window and mark the restaurant in a post on social media.

Stuart Fitzgerald, Managing Director of LEON Ireland, said: “We are pleased to announce the location of our second restaurant on the busy Millennium Walkway. Our customers spoke and we listened – take LEON north.

“We can’t wait to expand to the other side of the Liffey and get our exciting 2020 rollout plan underway. We’ll be opening at least four new restaurants in 2020, so it’s going to be an extremely exciting year for LEON Ireland. We have added the fantastic vegan jack wings to our vegan friendly menu and will be introducing some new classics in the coming months. “

