When Leo Varadkar arrived, the Phibblestown Community Center sold out its best chocolate bars at a very reasonable price (€ 1 for a can of coke).

It had served the media, politicians, and supporters alike throughout the day. Paul Donnelly, who performed the first count, and Roderic O’Gorman, who performed the last count, had been drinking tea and coffee there since early morning.

Obviously not interested in being photographed in the background of a Sinn Féin victory party, Varadkar only appeared in the evening, less than half an hour before the second count, which would have surely re-elected him. He only needed 200 transfers of Donnelly’s huge surplus.

The outgoing Taoiseach is still the Taoiseach, and Leo Varadkar is still a busy man. He hadn’t expected to wait more than three hours in the almost empty Phibblestown community center.

When he finally arrived, all his aides left the actual counting center to greet him at the entrance to the community center. Inside a little song from “Leo! Leo! Leo!” could be heard. It was superficial, and it seemed like Varadkar would be out of Phibblestown within an hour for 8:00 p.m. with the family who were all there.

His sisters, parents and little nephews gathered around him when the results were read. He stood in the air with a strong chin, waiting for the cheers that would cut off the returning officer’s impressively neutral drone. You could sing a song or put it on your shoulders and that would be it. Simple.

“Varadkar, Leo. Total transfers … 118.”

An uncomfortable change in posture. The entourage realized that it was not enough. The deafening trigger sound of the old media cameras. Varadkar’s hands sank into his pockets, crossed on his lap.

“No candidate has reached the quota.”

It was the Ralph Wiggum moment his enemies had been waiting for, and exactly what he hoped for when he showed up too late. You can pinpoint the exact moment when his heart breaks in half.

Some criticized the media for turning the moment. What should we do? We all thought we were filming a festival. None of those present thought that he would not make it to the second count. Or the third count … Or the fourth count.

In the end, it took five laps for the Taoiseach to know without a doubt that he had returned to Dáil Éireann. An unprecedented opportunity in modern Irish politics.

On the other side of the water, the news was picked up by pro-Brexit forces who hate Varadkar for his strong stance against a tough Brexit. They mistakenly believed that Varadkar had completely lost its seat. They were jubilant in their ignorance and probably forgot everything by Monday morning.

This is the moment when Leo Varadkar realized that he was not elected in the second round in #DublinWest.

He got 118 transfers. Peter Casey received 213. # GE2020 #GeneralElection @JOEdotie pic.twitter.com/W2SAiuYpuu

– Rob O’Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) February 9, 2020

Still, this is the kind of confusion and chaos that has been a moving echo of Fine Gael’s own campaign.

There is a lot of sense in Fein’s strategic mistake of no longer running for candidates. Varadkar’s mistake was worse. On several occasions, Varadkar could have won this early choice.

Certainly after the eighth election was repealed, at a time when those like Simon Harris and Catherine Noone were celebrated as heroes.

Certainly in late 2017 when he and Simon Coveney had shown their steel to the DUP with a lot of harsh speech and it had been painted as the enemy of Ireland’s enemies; The sun, the right wing of the Tory party, and tough unionists.

Perhaps even after he had just been selected as a Taoiseach and a wave of misguided belief in an advanced agenda had risen due to the international response to Ireland’s first openly gay, half-Indian Taoiseach. You play with Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron and look every inch like a famous 21st century statesman.

All of these options made a lot more sense than holding the election a week after his party’s catastrophic, catastrophic, and hilariously ruthless decision to commemorate the RIC – an idea that was quickly perceived by the public as a party for blacks and brides.

But the sad fact is that he had no choice. He had waited too long, as if waiting too long on the floor of the Phibblestown Community Center, amid the goal posts I had looked after, which I would have thought would be a kickabout between the counts, if only the returning officer had allowed me to get one Ball.

Instead, Varadkar now chose Brexit – something that people no longer care about. Present Sinn Féin as unbearable and illegitimate, which the Irish public no longer believes. To defend his party’s crisis record, from housing to healthcare, which the Irish public can no longer tolerate.

All of this must have been going through Varadkar’s mind as he waited for hours to be re-elected. He chewed on Manhattan popcorn and wished he could do or say something to change the fate of his party at this late stage. But it was too late. The votes were counted. There was nothing left to do.

Forget it, Leo. It is Phibblestown.

