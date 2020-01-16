advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar left when he was questioned by a member of the public on Wednesday.

Varadkar was challenged in Cavan by Lizzy Quinn, a young woman who said, “I think you have to take care of everyone, not just the people who get up early in the morning, whatever that means. I think your party, your legacy, your government ultimately failed to do that. “

At first it seemed that the Taoiseach was ready to deal with the citizens until it said that Taoiseach preferred the interests of large companies, companies and parasite landlords to the interests of ordinary people.

At that point, Varadkar said “I would disagree with this assessment at all” and moved away from the meeting while the woman was still speaking. An employee also intervened and stepped between the woman and the Taoiseach.

A video of the exchange currently has 120,000 views on Twitter after it was recorded and shared by Irish independent journalist Hugh O’Connell.

In conversation with JOE On Thursday, Quinn, a 22-year-old graduate in history and geography, explained the interaction from her perspective.

Quinn said: “I was there yesterday to support my mother and her childcare workers and wanted to talk to the Taoiseach about the increasing struggles workers are facing in this area, z being undervalued despite their important work , which I believe almost every worker in Irish society can relate to in which industry they work. “

Voters of the Taoiseach meeting in Cavan.

This picture followed a civilized exchange with childcare workers: www.twitter.com/UoQFOTjcQ4

– Hugh O’Connell (@oconnellhugh), January 15, 2020

She further clarified that she had lived in Dublin but has since moved to Meath “due to the lack of affordable and decent housing in Dublin”.

When asked how she felt about the Taoiseach ‘s response to her questions, Quinn said: “I felt completely dismissed when it became clear that he was not ready to talk to me and was extremely disappointed that he was so refused to listen to my legitimate concerns and criticize his party’s harmful policies and distorted priorities.

“I was also somewhat embarrassed by his actions when the encounter took place in large numbers with a large media presence, but the general feeling of disappointment and frustration soon covered every embarrassment I felt.

“There were a number of other issues that I wanted to address with the Taoiseach before it turned and left. The most important ones were the lack of affordable and decent housing in the country and the current homelessness crisis.”

This week alone, a homeless man was left behind with life-changing injuries after being mistakenly bothered by an industrial vehicle. It was confirmed today that a homeless woman had died in an emergency shelter in Dublin.

When asked about the viral nature of the video, Quinn said: “People have given me incredible support, which I think reflects how fed up and disappointed people are with the current government.

“I just hope that the video encourages other people to be heard and to hold politicians accountable for their actions.”

Representatives of Leo Varadkar were asked to comment.

