Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will pledge to cut income taxes and increase old-age pensions before the next election.

Mr. Varadkar said that the next pre-election manifesto from Fine Gael will include provisions that “ensure that fewer people pay the highest tax rate and a number of other measures.”

He said that “part of the reason we are looking for a mandate for the next term is that we can do a lot more for all those who get up early in the morning, all those who work really hard and a salary have a lot of tax. “

“And that includes, yes, lowering income tax and the USC, but also some of these other measures that lower the cost of living, such as subsidized childcare, expanding free GP care, lowering prescription fees, and maintaining a strong economy and keeping public finances in order, the opportunity to do so much more over the next five years is huge and I really want to be the person who does it. “

In his annual roundtable interview with political correspondents, he hoped that future households for pensioners would increase through an index-linked welfare system.

“What we intend for future budgets is to return to the position where we increase the pension each year and increase it at a rate that is linked either to the cost of living or to the increase in income, so there is a decent increase in pension every year for everyone who has paid into the pension fund in these years. “

Mr. VAradkar said he was not ashamed of the government’s track record in housing, despite the record number of homeless people.

He said “instead of being ashamed, I am encouraged by some progress that has been made in recent years”.

Mr. Varadkar said the number of newly built houses has tripled in the past three and a half years.

“And we saw how we got involved in the largest social housing program in many, many decades as we added 10,000 homes to social housing this year.”

“We also saw that 15,000 people would benefit from the buying aid if first-time buyers climbed the property managers who would not have had enough without the programs we introduced.”

He said the “truth” is that “just about every party has held the housing contract in the past 20 years, Labor, Fianna Fáil, the Greens and many of the shortcomings in our housing system are mistakes we all made”.

“I am really worried when I listen to other parties that only scatter housing policies, and you know that you see it from the main opposition, Fianna Fáil. MP [Micheál] Martin attends the conference in Ógra [Fianna Fáil] and says he will have a lower rate of VAT on some residential care properties. “

“Then he goes to another conference and says that he will make the central bank change its mortgage rules.”

Mr Varadkar said Fianna Fáil’s leader “either does not know or does not care that the central bank is independent under Irish and European law”.

He also accused Fianna Fáil of being inconsistent regarding her position on rental controls.

“You know, that’s the kind of garbage you hear from Fianna Fáil about living. They should be embarrassed to talk about it openly.”

