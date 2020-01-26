advertisement

We rarely venture into politics here on Balls, but given the upcoming general election, it was always likely that sport would play a role in the discussion.

We imagined that this would take the form of disputes about the distribution of sports scholarships, the place of sports in society, or the role of the government in addressing the current situation of the FAI. This was not what was expected.

For those of you who have pursued such matters, you would have noticed that Fine Gael hit a bit before next month’s elections. Their support appears to have plummeted, with Fianna Fail now at the top and Sinn Fein in third place not far behind.

advertisement

Leo Varadkar was asked about this deficit today, using a strange sporting analogy to explain why his party still felt confident.

When asked by the Irish examiner about the slip in the polls, Varadkar replied by comparing a half-time deficit in skidding with one in soccer:

As you know, the surveys were conducted either completely before the [television] debate and before the publication of the Swiss Cheese Manifesto by Fianna Fáil. So I think the polls won’t be available until next weekend.

But I see it that way, you know, it’s half time, we are probably three points behind. But politics doesn’t throw football. And we will withdraw this.

It is not explicitly clarified here, but we assume that this has to do with the opposite difficulties in eliminating a deficit in the above sports. A three-point lead in hurling is certainly nothing compared to a three-goal lead in football.

However, we would like to assume that the Taoiseach compares politics with slingshots in other ways. P

Maybe he thinks that shin guards are not needed in politics as well as in skidding as in football? Or does he support the use of helmets in the Dáil chamber? Are Irish politicians often seen as “more robust” than their counterparts from other countries?

It looks like we’ll never know.

SEE ALSO: Joe Brolly is hammering new rule changes on Eir Sport’s debut

advertisement