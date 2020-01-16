advertisement

Leo Varadkar leads his elite team of Presentables around the country, believing them to be generally admired and frightening them, by threatening everyone with Micheál Martin, Seán Haughey and a boring selection of Fianna Fáil dynamos.

At the launch of the Fine Gael campaign in Monaghan, the Taoiseach met with Brexit superstars Simon Coveney and Helen McEntee on the platform and modestly invited the world to pamper themselves in the face of their shared presence. Slightly embellished by Paschal the Paragon to enrich the experience even more, it was quite a show.

advertisement

The event took place in a forklift factory – a paradise for voting politicians. Local TD Heather Humphreys was also there to show the scared Taoiseach how to sit in the cabin of a combilift without falling out or, worse, looking like a culchie.

The presentables are an elite group of ministers that the boss can take with him anywhere in the campaign to make Fine Gael look good. They are also unlikely to flaunt him or say anything wrong – which is more than saying for the Taoiseach, who made reckless comments to journalists about a serious accident with a homeless person in Dublin. It looked political, as if he wanted to tie Dublin Mayor Fianna Fáil to the incident. To make matters worse, a photo of the crime scene showed a poster for the troubled Minister of Housing Eoghan Murphy on a nearby lamppost.

The comments shifted the focus from the news in Monaghan and struck the carefully optimistic look.

This happens during campaigns. “We do our best to get the start off, but as soon as it slips into the open, no matter how well we prepare, anything can happen,” commented a fine Gael handler before the attack, releasing a relaxed Taoiseach and his shiny presentables on the way to her short press conference.

It wasn’t long before his argument was proven.

Back to Leo’s A-Team, although in reality it is his B-Team (much praised and well-connected Brexit specialists). They represent the party’s less secret weapon. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is an honorary member because he ticks off all the cuteness traits, from dimples to street smarts covered with sugar.

Heather, a safe pair of hands, was chosen for the day.

One after the other, they picked up the microphone in Combilift’s impressive global headquarters and enthusiastically praised the virtues of the others.

“Helen, Leo and I have crossed Europe in the past two years,” trembled Coveney.

Pause for thought

But it’s only “half time” in the long game of Brexit. “Half-Time” is the sporty metaphor with which Fine Gael will senselessly beat the electorate in the coming weeks. And Brexit, they claim, is definitely a two-part game.

So who should Ireland choose to play?

The Taoiseach turned to the lectern and his eyes fell on the large presentables.

“This team,” he said solemnly.

He looked down the platform, but he didn’t look back. Do you remember the slogan? “A future to look forward to, hi,” as the Monaghan version says. Or #LookForward, plastered like everywhere in the background.

You can count on the tearing of yarn from continental Derring-do until the day of the election and, when the start is going on, the insolent deletion of the EU names of your Junckers, Barniers, Tusks and Von der Leyens, with whom they work very well ,

Meanwhile, Leo reminded everyone that he is doing very well with the British Prime Minister, which is very important in the long run. Helen McEntee interfered and mentioned “of course our own Commissioner Phil Hogan”.

Leo, Simon and Helen “are freaked out and ready to go,” Heather gurgled in opposition to the “crowd” Junior B team.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil fight to the death so that the presentables and their leader did not miss a chance to prevail against their main competitors. There was a violent outbreak of Billy-Bashing, in which Fianna Fáil’s “only MEP” and his comments on the EU-UK readmission agreement were beaten up.

“Fortunately, Fianna Fáil does not have as much influence in Europe, and as a result the withdrawal agreement will go through the European Parliament before the end of the month,” said Leo snappily.

Imagine that Micheál Martin, Seán Haughey and Lisa Chambers led the negotiations, he asked.

“Would you have done better? I do not believe that. ”

model

Heather Humphreys was surrounded by fancy forklifts and she couldn’t have been happier. In between, she spoke of participating in international trade missions with the company.

“Of course, one of the highlights was when the whole city of New York was sitting on a combilift on Park Avenue,” she cooed with foggy eyes as we wrestled with the picture of her enthroned on a piece of industrial machinery rolling through the streets of Manhattan ,

At the first opportunity, she climbed into a Combilift cabin.

“Oh, Heather is a hog for the hydraulics,” chuckled a local. “She’s the only one who knows how to do this thing,” said one of the drivers. “How do we get her down there?” Another was annoyed.

No bother. And soon Leo got into the cabin of a “low material transporter that goes in all four directions”, which sounded like a job description for a spokesman for the party.

“It’s quite spacious!”, He wondered and hit the steering wheel with his father like a five-year-old. Don’t tell Eoghan Murphy, we thought, or he’ll rent it out as a boutique apartment in no time.

We continue to Virginia in Cavan for the first tour of the Taoiseach among ordinary people. He was there to open the candidate’s constituency office for TP O’Reilly – “TP for TD”. He made a speech on the steps of the building and promised the city a new bypass, which Fianna Fáil would not do.

He strives to improve his acquisition technique and has definitely improved. But he will never be a natural meat presser. However, he tries very hard. He even had half a biscuit when he was offered a plate.

There was a crowd in the office, with scented candles burning for the occasion. The audience was very male and not exactly in the first rhythm of youth (apart from a large contingent of excited schoolchildren).

Pay off

Fine Gael strives to win a second seat in the constituency. When the Taoiseach met a group of women who wanted to highlight the childcare workers’ pay and conditions, a local party official asked the candidate to “get involved!” Slide in there! Come in there on his shoulder! “

At the local pharmacy, the Taoiseach met owner Brian O’Donoghue, but then asked, “Can I meet the staff?” It may have been noticed that, unlike his predecessors, he did not speak to Combilift workers during his tour who had them Arms shaken by them.

Loyola Arnold in hardware and shooting accessories from T Arnold and Sons enjoyed the whole activity. The area is usually only noticed by the media when ATMs are robbed, she smiled. In Brady’s curtains, Leo ran in to greet the lady behind the counter.

What did she think of the visit? “I couldn’t care less.”

Then it went to Micheál McEneaney’s butcher. He didn’t stay long. “Make butchers!” Boomed TP O’Reilly when Leo looked a little lost between the red meat trays. There was an uncomfortable silence as he looked at the loin steaks and gigot chops. “Oh, chicken goujons,” the taoiseach murmured at the freezer as he left.

“He won’t do me any good and won’t eat the meat,” Micheál shrugged.

Finally, the Taoiseach said goodbye to the Cavan constituency.

He waved and went to his car. It was a little quiet.

Suddenly, the TP handler took command. “Big gossip, boys. Big gossip! ”

And everyone applauded.

Done on day one. A fiasco failed.

And despite all these efforts, nobody wanted to talk to him about Brexit.

advertisement