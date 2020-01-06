advertisement

One of the odd things about the foldable design trend flowing through the consumer technology landscape is how the advent of technology such as foldable phones has not exactly set fire to the market, while companies are still tripping over themselves to find new phones, tablets rush, and market such that all current foldable form factors, regardless. The next step is Lenovo, which coincided with the start of the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday announced the ThinkPad X1 Fold – a fully functional PC with a foldable OLED screen that will be available soon and a 13.3-inch screen includes, along with a design made of lightweight alloys and carbon fiber, all covered with a luxury leather folio cover.

It was co-developed with Intel, is powered by Intel Core Processors with Intel Hybrid Technology and will be available somewhere in the middle of this year with Windows 10. So, raise your hand if you want to buy a folding PC … that to Expect to sell at a starting price of $ 2,499?

When closed, the keyboard is stored indoors and charged wirelessly. In portrait orientation, users can take notes or draw drafts and sign documents using the supported Active Pen. You can also flip the screen completely and use it as a tablet or bend something to use as an e-reader and dive into a few chapters of a book.

Users can also connect a keyboard and mouse, as well as a second screen, via USB Type-C if they wish. A separate ThinkPad X1 folding stand can also be used to quickly set the PC to portrait or landscape mode, providing a complete desk solution.

Image source: Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Fold Stand is expected to be available in the second half of this year, with prizes revealed closer to that launch date. Lenovo says that the screen used in the X1 Fold has “undergone extensive durability testing” to check that it meets strict standards for ticking, tracing, and dropping, and that it is also built to withstand the same tests as others traditional ThinkPad laptops. The company even says that this design was more than four years in development before the final 4 × 3 ratio with a 13.3-inch display design was chosen to support the highest levels of user productivity.

After going through six different hinge designs and more than 20 different variations, the company says it has come up with a unique multi-link torque hinge mechanism to manage stresses during folding actions. Said Lenovo President Christian Teismann: “Over the years, our legendary ThinkPad heritage has laid the foundation for a progressive design to build a technical masterpiece with X1 Fold, a new category of devices that occurs every ten years.”

Image source: Lenovo

