advertisement

Lena Waithe took a closer look at Tyler Perry’s tweet from last week, which announced his “work ethic”. He said he wrote all of his television series himself, without an author’s room.

“Every artist is different, and I have to say Tyler has been very supportive of me and many other black artists,” Waithe told reporters when asked about Perry’s tweet on Tuesday’s Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour.

In the video that Perry tweeted, he said, “Well, I don’t know if you know that, but all TV shows have an author room, and most of the time there are 10 (or 12) people who write these TV shows , Well, I don’t have a room for writers. Nobody writes anything about my work. I write everything. Why am I telling you this? I wrote all of these scripts myself in 2019. What do i mean? Work ethic. “

advertisement

Also read: Season 3 trailer of ‘The Chi’: can Lena Waithe get an amen? (Video)

Waithe was on hand to promote her BET comedy series “Twenties”, which follows a queer black girl in her twenties and her two best friends. She also highlighted the benefits of hearing other authors’ opinions.

“I wrote this pilot (for the” twenties “) loosely based on my life, but the show is better because all the people came in and helped me see it differently,” she said.

“It’s a very interesting family, and I think Black Hollywood is a family. We have our problems like everyone else, but sometimes a family business is a family business. And Black Hollywood is big business. My thing is that I am can’t do everything alone, “she continued.” There’s no way. I think people like to believe that. I think it’s easy for them to say, yes, that’s all you say. But the truth is, I have so many great writers, phenomenal writers, who brought these characters to life. “

Also read: Lena Waithe will appear in the third season of ‘The Chi’

“And when these young writers say,” Well, I wrote the first 10 scripts. “- What if another writer had an idea that was better than yours?” She continued. “Amazing actors (tell me), they have thoughts and ideas and they talk to me. I ask,” Oh, yes, that makes more sense or is more fun. “I like working together. But there are some people who can do it all myself. I’m just not one of those artists.”

See Perry’s tweet and video below:

WORK ETHICS !! Come on. Let’s start in 2020 !!! pic.twitter.com/BzADIi1rAa

– Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 6, 2020

advertisement