As soon as Samsung tells us a new foldable phone next month after last year’s debacle, it was the original Galaxy Fold – in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip, which will be officially unveiled on February 11 – it seems that yet another foldable Samsung’s phone is still around the corner.

The “real” successor to last year’s original Fold (“true” is how the leaker Max Weinbach referred to the upcoming device we are referring to) is what is unofficially called the Galaxy Fold 2. And if Max’s information is to be believed, Samsung is apparently ready to reveal it sometime in the second quarter. But not only that: Weinbach, from XDA Developers, predicts that the device will be launched with an ultra-thin glass display and support for S Pen.

This timing is intriguing because it would mean that Samsung will certainly have a first half of 2020 full of prominent releases. This means that we would get the Fold 2 not long after Samsung unveils its highly anticipated Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip – which, according to these views of fans, is likely to have an absolutely stunning design that enhances Samsung’s first foldable in so many ways.

I just heard that Samsung will probably launch the real Galaxy Fold successor in Q2 this year.

If I have compiled all the different reports correctly, it must have an 8-inch display, 108MP camera, ultra-thin glass, SPen, Snapdragon 865 and 5G.

– Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 24, 2020

The way 2020 is already shaping for the company reminds us of the promise of a Samsung manager that we told you about in 2018. Galaxy flagship devices. There is still a lot that we don’t know about this latest foldable, such as screen resolution and battery capacity details, but there is no reason to think that it won’t be an all-round premium device – if Samsung indeed wants this to be the heir to the original fold. Price will certainly be one of the most interesting details to look at, especially since the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a rumored $ 1,300 price tag (less than a top class iPhone 11 Pro Max), so presumably the Fold 2 costs more than that, but we will have to wait.

Image source: Lee Jin-man / AP / Shutterstock

