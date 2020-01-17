advertisement

We are still anxiously awaiting official news from Sony about the unveiling of the PlayStation 5, but in the meantime there have been enough leaks to keep us busy. Several of those leaks have to do with the controller that comes with the new console – expected to be called the DualShock 5 – but the newest actually comes from Sony itself. On a page explaining the differences between the PS4 and PS4 Pro, the PlayStation France website had the DualShock 5 on the list of compatible controllers for a short time.

If you visit the same page on the UK site, you will only see the DualShock 4 in the “DualShock Compatibility” section, but here is a screenshot that Video Games Chronicle made from PS France:

Image source: VGC

The page has since been edited, but Sony may have inadvertently confirmed that the DualShock 5 is compatible with both the PS4 and PS4 Pro. There are many reasons why this would not be so surprising, perhaps in particular because the DualShock 4 could be used fairly flawlessly with the PlayStation 3. Moreover, the leaks (if they are accurate) have indicated that the DualShock 5 is comparable to its predecessor.

As always there is a chance that this is nothing more than an innocent mistake that does not reflect Sony’s plans for the future of the PlayStation brand, but with the PS5 revelation event expected to take place next month, it is also possible that the company began to do some work behind the scenes to prepare for the arrival of the console. We know that Sony is skipping the E3 2020, so we expect the disclosure – when it occurs – to contain all the possible details that everyone would want to know about the next-gen console (and the controller).

In case you are curious, here is what the DualShock 5 might look like, based on recent patents from Sony.

Image source: Olly Curtis / Future Publishing / Shutterstock

