The day after watching Jon Rahm riding over 65 at the helm, Australia’s Marc Leishman on Sunday decided to try it himself and walked away with the Farmers Insurance Open Championship in La Jolla, Calif.

Leishman caught five in his first eight holes at the Torrey Pines South Course on his way to the low round of the day with his 7-under par that put him in the club at 15-under 273 for the tournament. Leishman then watched as Rahm made a frantic comeback, but the Spaniard eventually fell short.

The change in both rounds can be seen in the first five holes of the course. Leishman made a quick run of the numbers 1, 2 and 4 while Rahm had 1 and 5 as well as the double of number 3 – a seven-stroke difference. Leishman would also birdie Nos. 6 and 8, then post two more on 11 and 13 before ending his wild day.

Rahm returned the blow to No. 6 to make the turn at 3, then hit the six-hole gas to go. Sitting 227 yards away after shooting for the par-5 13, Rahm gripped his approach within 11 feet of the stake before sinking his eagle ball. This started a run that would see him go 5 under the last six holes. But he went to 18 knowing he needed the eagle to force a play-off, but couldn’t get his eagle ball.

“I think you just have to be mentally strong,” Leishman told the Golf Channel after his round when asked why his job was working while so many other players on the field struggled with theirs. . “.. Pressure does funny things. A little bit of pressure and things can happen, and they did. The good thing was that I got lost in the right place (with his driver) and was able to score again. “

Rahm finished the second day below, leaving him at 14 for the tournament. Northern Ireland’s Brandt Snedeker (68) and Rory McIlroy (69) finished tied for third at 12 under. Tom Hoge shot a 68 to finish just fifth in 11 under.

Tiger Woods shot a 2-under 70, finishing in a tie for ninth at 9-under 279.

As he was leaving the course, Woods was told by his caddy about the death of great basketball player Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. – about 150 miles north of La Jolla – earlier in the day.

“It’s shocking to everybody,” Woods told CBS after learning of Woods’ death. “Incredibly sad. One of the most tragic days. … He burned so hot in the competition. And the desire to win. He brought it every night, on both ends of the floor. Not many guys can say that in history of the NBA. “

It was Leishman’s fifth career tournament win and his first since the CIMB Classic in October 2018 in Kuala Lumpur. The victory also came on Australia Day in his native country.

