Leinster hosted Saracens in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup, while Ulster took on Toulouse on the weekend of April 3rd, 4th and 5th after the line-up was confirmed on Sunday.

After a week of problems out of the field, with Saracens relegated due to financial irregularities, Mark McCall’s team managed to squeeze into the last eight, where they will face Leinster.

Leo Cullen’s team has won all six pool games and is still unbeaten this season. The quarter-final against Saracens is a repeat of last year’s final, which the English team won.

Meanwhile, Toulouse beat Gloucester 35-14 on Sunday, but it was not enough to overtake Exeter in the last eight tables, which means Dan McFarlands Ulster will play there.

In the other games, Exeter meets Northampton at home, while Clermont meets Racing 92 in a French derby.

Match-by-match analysis

Leinster against Saracens

A repeat of last year’s final in Newcastle will fill Aviva Stadium three weeks after a game between Leinster and Ireland in Paris, while a Saracen fighter in England ends his six-nation campaign in Rome.

Billy Vunipola’s recent arm fracture could severely affect the Sarries’ power play, as it was the ascending number eight that Leinster’s defense broke at the last encounter. Vunipola’s attempt at St. James’s Park effectively decided the game. This meeting will be accompanied by almost deafening outside noise – which is also nothing new – but as it turns out, it will only become apparent when the injury numbers are evaluated after three months of test rugby. Inevitable, even if the team of Mark McCall has nothing to play at the moment, the relegation to the English championship – due to violation of the £ 7 million cap – has been confirmed. The kick-off can be seen in Twickenham next month.

Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints

English rugby now needs this guaranteed representation in the last four more than ever. It should be Exeter who progresses after finishing the pool stages with the second-best record (27 points), while Northampton sneaked behind Lyon’s capitulation in the last eight on Linster’s coattails. This is exactly where Rob Baxter came in to drive forward the Chiefs’ progress and fight for national and European trophies. There has been no louder critic of Saracen behavior lately than the main opponent of rugby. The Saints’ failure to stay at Leinster also makes them a strong team – which means a return for the brothers Franks and Courtney Lawes alongside Dan Bigggar and Taqele Naiyaravoro – and gives them the chance to play a puncher, especially if Exeter loses the Scottish captain Stuart to Hogg or Slick Center Henry Slade. But this game reflects the state of the English rugby club.

Toulouse versus Ulster

There are precedents for Dan McFarland’s team when Leinster unbalanced the European rugby landscape with a quarter-final win over Toulouse in 2005. Ulster was competent and efficient throughout the season, but continues to rely heavily on key players. An injury to John Cooney, Marcell Coetzee, Iain Henderson, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale or Will Addison could invalidate hopes of a performance that will survive the brilliant and worrying young French champion in the second half. If Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack and Thomas Ramos reach another level during the Six Nations, it is possible that no team, no matter how Ulster, will be able to cope with it. Nevertheless, a fascinating Franco-Irish affair awaits you.

Clermont Auvergne against Racing 92

This season’s form clubs in Europe with French coach Fabien Galthié have decided to build his Six Nations team around Racing Center Virmiri Vakatawa after overlooking Clermont’s wing, Alivereti Raka. The former recently wiped out the Münster defense while Raka pushed through Ulster at Marcel Michelin. This stadium could prove the difference – Clermont is hard to beat there – but the Parisians look stiff this season with Donnacha Ryan, the focus of their tactical acumen. Racing might be deeply sorry they didn’t defeat Saracens, but if any team can go to Clermont and win, they are. The stage is ready for Simon Zebo when he can enter race XV. – Gavin Cummiskey

Champions Cup quarter-finals (all games on the weekend of April 3rd, 4th and 5th)

Champions Cup semi-finals (all games on the weekend of May 1st, 2nd and 3rd)

