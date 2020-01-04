advertisement

Leinster 54 Connacht 7

“James, come down now!” The doctor ordered the lock to limp.

James Ryan injured his calf – and possibly aggravated it with two duels within three minutes of Professor John Ryan’s prediction on the pitch that his race was over – when Leinster granted the bonus point, which faced the inexcusably weak Connacht defense, within 20 minutes of this professional 14 inter-provincial derby.

Don’t be under any illusions, this was more of a pro-14 affair than a derby affair.

This last Christmas season has shown that the days of interpro fights in the international context – especially after a Rugby World Cup – are long gone.

The attempted murders – four out of four visits to the 22 Westerners – are worth a sale, but Ryan’s ribbon twist could change the way Andy Farrell’s Ireland is preparing for Scotland, which is coming to Dublin on February 1st. The good news is that Ryan Baird – a more athletic, if lighter, version of Ryan (yes, St. Michaels made another) – immediately made an impression with three powerful baby games.

Ryan – the 23-year-old remains an outside bet to follow Rory Best as national captain – eventually followed the medical advice and waded carefully ashore.

“He thinks he got a kick in the back of his calf, a bit sore, there is an ice pack on his calf so we can judge him,” said Leeins coach Leo Cullen.

Leinster never missed a hit on the fifth and sixth attempts registered by Luke McGrath and Max Deegan (his second) before the break. The 40-0 scoreboard indicated that the Connacht men were sitting under the old Anglesea stand, staring at a record run and suffering a humiliating defeat. It also guaranteed the neighbors a neat settlement of losses over the festive period.

Deegan’s first attempt was on the board in two minutes. It was launched by the Connacht lineout when Ryan’s shoddy throw by hooker Shane Delahunt was caught, allowing offaly propeller Peter Dooley to shoot through Niall Murray’s shoulder before unloading his number eight to turn around.

The second goal came when Ciarán Frawley identified several hectares of space and changed the target correctly, when Dave Kearney checked Garry Ringrose’s throw to climb over the white laundry.

Paul Boyle – a former Leinster attacker – next missed a duel when Deegan stormed through the midfield and sent Frawley clean.

Leinster exposed an embarrassingly brittle Connacht defense with subtle hands from Will Connors when the great Joe Tomane burst the wet duels.

When Frawley’s conversion – he missed only one – split the posts, Prof Ryan dealt with Ryan, but a quick restart from Conor Fitzgerald saw the castle go back into action.

Ideally, his courage would no longer cause damage.

The second half was sluggish, albeit with the same narrative. Deegan’s excellence continued as he fought and overtook two more, poorly attempted duels to get a dashing ring rose.

Afterwards, Leinster entered a 20-minute defensive session in which the man of the game Rhys Ruddock tore the ball out of Connacht’s hands like sweets from a baby when visitors thought they deserved a try.

The scanty return of seven points finally came after 70 minutes when the lineout email Tom McCartney drove under the blue wall.

And yet Leinster refused to give them the last word when Ringrose Jamison Gibson-Park’s cross-field kick to jump over. Harry Byrne was converted when every available medic tended to cause Conor Fitzgerald’s serious injury.

“(CONOR) thought he heard a crack in the ankle,” said Connacht coach Andy Friend. “His brother (STEPHEN) hit his knee, so it’s not a good day for the Fitzgeralds.” It didn’t look good either. “

The attitude of the Leinster hardly has to change in the coming week – although the staff will do so – while Connacht has to rediscover the steel and also sporadic way of thinking with which they crashed in Galway Montpellier last November.

Lyon visits the RDS early Sunday afternoon while Andy Friend’s men line up Toulouse on the sports field.

Evaluation order – 1 minute: M Deegan attempt, 5: 0; C Frawley con, 7-0; 10

Minutes: D Kearney try 12-0; 13 minutes: C Frawley attempt, 17-0; C Frawley con, 19-0; 19 minutes: J Tomane try 24-0; C Frawley con, 26-0; 33 minutes: L McGrath try 31-0; C Frawley con, 33-0; 37 minutes: M Deegan attempt, 38: 0; C Frawley with 40-0 halftime. 47 minutes: G-Ringrose trial, 45: 0; C Frawley con, 47-0; 70 minutes: T McCartney attempt, 47-5; C Fitzgerald Con, 47-7; 75 minutes: G-Ringrose trial, 52-7; H Byrne con, 54-7.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour; Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Joe Tomane and Dave Kearney; Ciarán Frawley, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock (capt), Will Connors, Max Deegan.

Substitutions: Ryan Baird for J Ryan (23 minutes, inj), Caelan Doris for W Connors (half time), Bryan Byrne for S Cronin, Ed Byrne for P Dooley, Cian Kelleher for D Kearney (every 50 minutes), Jamison Gibson-Park for L McGrath, Harry Byrne for C Frawley (both 59 minutes), Roman Salanoa for T Furlong (63 minutes)

CONNACHT: Stephen Fitzgerald; Niyi Adeolokun, Kyle Godwin, Tom Daly and John Porch; Conor Fitzgerald, Caolin Blade (capt); Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Dominic Robertson-McCoy; Niall Murray, Gavin Thornbury; Eoghan Masterson, Paul Boyle and Robin Copeland.

Substitutions: Tiernan O’Halloran for S Fitzgerald (23 minutes), Tom McCartney for S Delahunt, Paddy McAllister for D Buckley (both 44 minutes), David Horwitz for J Porch (50 minutes), Joe Maksymiw for G Thornbury (52 minutes) , Stephen Kerins for C Blade, Sean Masterson for E Masterson (both 59 minutes), Connor Kenny for D Robertson-McCoy (60 minutes), S Fitzgerald (76 minutes, inj),

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).

