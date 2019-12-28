advertisement

Munster 6 Leinster 13

Munster’s unbeaten record of 21 games at Thomond Park in two years was ended by Leinster, whose defense was top-class in a fierce 13-6 win in the Guinness Pro14 derby.

advertisement

Leo Cullen’s men repeated their victory on St. Stephen’s Day 2017 in Limerick, using a very strong wind in the first half to score important points – including an early attempt by Ed Byrne – and then during a typically tense finale defend.

The visitors led 13: 3 during the break, supported by eight points behind Ross Byrne’s right shoe, and although JJ Hanrahan’s penalty area narrowed the gap to seven, Munster shot out mainly due to some late elimination opportunities.

The IRFU players’ welfare program may have removed some stardust from this game, but there were still great individual accomplishments, with Leins number eight, Caelan Doris, in man-of-the-match form and his counterpart, Jack O’Donoghue, were also outstanding.

John O’Sullivan’s full report from Thomond Park follows …

advertisement