advertisement

Munster 6 Leinster 13

Leinster’s triumph was based largely on prosaic qualities, mainly on her bloody defiance in defense, not on her traditional attacking qualities. It was sometimes very tiring, especially when Munster left the pitch, but the blue line was clear and Leo Cullen’s team almost deserved their win.

It is Münster’s first loss in 22 games at Thomond Park in all competitions, the last loss that Leinster had almost two years ago. The home team fought for their lives, but when they dominated the territory and property in the second half, they lacked ruthlessness with cold eyes and a clear view as they stretched their opponents to the point of falling.

advertisement

Leinster played the better rugby, and the result may be summed up in the fact that visitors scored 22 points on practically every Munster visit, while the home team spent up to three minutes each time swapping roles, but came empty handed path.

The game was flawed, partly due to the violent duels on both sides, but also due to a lack of precision and balance. Referee Frank Murphy opted for a fair breakdown that was common to both parties, but slowed performance and deprived the team of breathing space in an offensive sense.

Cullen will be satisfied with the dedication and maturity of his young team. The pack worked like a Trojan, Andrew Porter made 20 duels, the outstanding 23-year-old Will Connors without missing one, while Caelan Doris did an outstanding job on both sides of the ball. Scott Fardy led the team brilliantly and energetically, while Ross Byrne’s cool game management was impressive.

Munster also had some outstanding players, the backing team, especially Jack O’Donoghue, who was excellent, while the first five caught the eye with Billy Holland in the van and Fineen Wycherley, who showed his emerging talent, as did Mike Haley on the full-back.

Leinster lost Jamison Gibson-Park due to an illness before the match when 22-year-old Trinity Rowan Osborne joined the starting team and joined Hugh O’Sullivan as a substitute.

James Lowe receives an outreach from Ross Byrne. Photo: Bryan Keane / Inpho

In the first moments, both teams ran hard and directly in possession of the ball, a triggering process that for the most part was useless except for a Shane Daly crash on the sideline. Leinster’s halftime Ross Byrne decided to get the game in shape, and it was from the second beautifully weighted diagonal that the game’s first goal came in nine minutes.

Leinster got their first attack platform, a lineout directly in front of Munster 22, a clever backline train opened the home team’s midfield and let James Lowe run around the line. Even though it was too short, visitors ran to the edge before Ed Byrne was run over. Ross Byrne added the remodeling.

The game stuttered mainly because neither team was able to secure a fast enough ball at the breakdown to rattle through the phases. Instead, it was a staccato affair without rhythm. Backpacks were adorned with corpses, none of which were in a hurry to free themselves or roll away in a duel.

As a result, the boxing kick was a primary game favored by the respective Scrumhalves; it was a violent exchange if the ball went too far or not far enough. The highlighting of the respective backrows clarified to a certain extent the type of exchange.

The visitors gave a glimpse of their potency behind the throng as they once stormed from sales to the wider channel, but Ross Byrne’s pass on Adam Byrne was decided and the opportunity was missed. The Leinster halftime managed to steer the scoreboard in the right direction as far as his team was concerned, however, and won a couple of penalties to make it 13-0 at half-time.

Munster, however, was granted access to Leinster 22, a game that was punished with two Scrum penalties. When the guests overtook a third time, JJ Hanrahan kicked the 21-meter penalty to reduce the deficit to 10 points.

It didn’t take long for the break to last for 40 minutes, although they had the advantage of the strong wind when resuming. They will also think about the fact that they had better exchanges in the standard scenario, especially the scrum.

Munster gave the initiative from the start when Conor O’Brien spilled the ball, but after a thundering carry from Dave Kilcoyne, Doris won key sales. It was a short break for the visitors who had awarded a penalty on one go after Münster had spent 90 seconds in a softening process.

Hanrahan landed the penalty 13: 6 for Leinster, but it was exactly the beginning of the half that Munster would have talked about in the dressing room. Leinster then responded with her most patient and coherent passage, which lasted almost two minutes. They initially carried the edges around them, but then switched to the midfield and finally to the wide channels.

Munster initially did not set numbers on rucks, but fanned out, filled the line, and quickly got out, but when Leinster finally managed to bind larger numbers, they went to the edges. A whistle after Fardy’s good work cost them a good attempt to score, while Ross Byrne had no support after an excellent line break.

Joey Carbery appeared for Munster for the first time this season. Photo: Bryan Keane / Inpho

Visitors continued to play the more adventurous rugby, but dealing with mistakes slowed the momentum and some of the running lines were too sideways. Every mistake was punished by allowing significant areas of land, especially through Rory Scannell’s left foot.

Joey Carbery reached the loudest ovation of the night after 56 minutes, and his diagonal wiping a few minutes later forced Leinster to stay within six meters of her line. It came from another Leinster handling error.

Munster largely opted for the blunt trauma of direct wear, and it began to damage Leinster’s legs. The realignment of the guests in the defense became slightly slower and the home team could break the payline more easily. After 73 minutes, the home team took another penalty, knocked in the corner and started another frontal attack.

Leinster remained defiant and unbreakable, a double from Sean Cronin and the outstanding Connors, a highlight in the goal line’s resilience, finally ended the siege when Fardy won a penalty in the collapse. There could have been one last conspiracy when Doris was punished for not being released. Munster went to the corner again, but substitute Ross Molony managed to take possession of the resulting lineup. From there they ran down the clock to celebrate a nice victory.

Evaluation order

9 minutes: E-Byrne trial, R-Byrne conversion, 0-7; 22: R Byrne penalty, 0-10; 33: R Byrne penalty, 0-13; 39: Hanrahan punishment, 3-13. Halftime: 3-13. 45: Hanrahan punishment, 6-13.

Muenster: Mike Haley; Dan Goggin, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell and Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (Capt); Tommy O’Donnell, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacement: Jeremy Loughman for Kilcoyne 51 minutes; Jack O’Sullivan for Cloete 54 minutes; Keynan Knox for Archer 54 minutes; Joey Carbery for Hanrahan 56 minutes; Neil Cronin for McCarthy 65 minutes; Diarmuid Barron for O; Byrne 73 minutes; Darren O’Shea for O’Donnell 73 minutes; Calvin Nash for Goggin 76 minutes.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Adam Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien, Conor O’Brien, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Rowan Osborne; Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Andrew Porter; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy (capt); Josh Murphy, Will Connors and Caelan Doris. Replacement: Seán Cronin for Tracy 51 minutes; Peter Dooley for Ed Byrne 51 minutes; Ciarán Frawley for C O’Brien 58 minutes; Ross Molony for Murphy 65 minutes; Hugh O’Sullivan for Osborne 65 minutes; Jack Aungier for Porter 73 minutes; S Penny for Connors 75 minutes; Tommy O’Brien for Ross Byrne 79 minutes.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).

advertisement