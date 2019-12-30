advertisement

Munster 6 Leinster 13

The cheering scenes at the final whistle of this inter-provincial Guinness Pro14 encounter gave an insight into the emotions of the moment. The animation on the faces of the Leinster players underlined the satisfaction of forging a hard-earned victory with little scope for concentration gaps or application.

Leo Cullen’s team inflicted Münster’s first loss in 22 games in all competitions at Thomond Park. The last team to win in Limerick happened to be Leinster almost two years ago. It was a competition of earthy tones, an endless struggle of will on the payline, in which the collisions became audible.

While each ball carrier had little time and space, Leinster monopolized the scraps of creativity and was ready to use the entire pitch to find a crack in the Munster defense. The blue-clad players are obviously encouraged and ready to put their skills under pressure. The dividend was the game’s only attempt. arguably the only clear moment of competition in terms of craftsmanship.

Munster didn’t even put together three consecutive passes in the 80 minutes. They drummed right away, especially in the second half, when they could back up Leinster with wind support, but unlike their opponents, never tried to accelerate the ball to explore the outer channels. It didn’t stop them from building pressure, but lack of discipline and mistakes were as annoying as the stoic opposition from visitors.

And yet the home team could have won, but maybe the last passage of the game in the night was over. The Leinster substitute Ross Molony managed to force a throw to Münster, five meters away from his line, so that the guests could end the last 60 seconds.

The captain of Münster, Billy Holland, said: “I’m the one who calls. Leinster has a good lineout D. Circumstances probably dictated that you exclude half of the lineout. As the game progressed, the wind got stronger and it was almost impossible to throw the ball over the first five meters, so it makes it particularly difficult to win and sometimes it just becomes a piece in the air.

“It is up to me to decide where the ball is thrown, and then there is the throw, the boost, the competition in the air, there are so many variables that go in and the one that ends up being very disappointing, but that’s the way it is sometimes. “

This lineup offered Münster the opportunity to write an escape clause, but it would be wrong if it outshone the previous one. The home team had a good chance of being able to assess the place better, especially at Leinster 22. They were honest, but the quality was sometimes poor.

Consistent nuisance

Jack O’Donoghue had an excellent game, as did the rest of the back row, while Fineen Wycherley was a constant strain in both retirement and tackle. Jack O’Sullivan made a huge impression on the bank. Mike Haley was Munster’s most polished back, while Rory Scannell and Joey Carbery pushed back twice after his introduction to Leinster with some finely judged diagonal kicks.

Nick McCarthy’s service was excellent. Getting him to box against the strong wind in the first half was a move that should have been given up early. It was up to others to take responsibility and give instructions, something that failed. Game management was a problem.

Cullen will be satisfied with the dedication and maturity of his young Leinster team. The pack worked like a Trojan, Andrew Porter made 20 duels, the outstanding 23-year-old Will Connors without missing one, while Caelan Doris did an outstanding job on both sides of the ball. Scott Fardy set a good example, and Devin Toner, Josh Murphy, James Tracy and goal scorer Ed Byrne have also made great strides.

Ross Byrne’s cool game management was impressive, as was his willingness to relieve Rowan Osborne – he made his first start in his third appearance – by bringing the ball into contact. on one occasion half took an excellent break. 22-year-old Trinity student Osborne can be proud of his performance.

There was insight into the footwork that made Jimmy O’Brien an ongoing threat, while James Lowe was central to his team’s best moments of attack. Leinster also got an impulse from her bank, the energy that was particularly evident in this tense endgame.

The visitors’ attempt took place in nine minutes, the development was characterized by a lineout, followed by a clever backline move in which Osborne, Conor O’Brien and Ross Byrne played Lowe-Free at Munster 22. The winger was a few phases later on the spot to direct Ed Byrne’s wave across the line.

Ross Byrne kicked the conversion and landed two penalties before Munster half of JJ Hanrahan responded with a series of penalties on both sides of the break. Although the game ended in the 45th minute, the tension never subsided as the outcome remained undisputed until the final whistle.

Cullen rightly recognized the determination and determination of his young team to hold on to the win and to keep Leinster’s unbeaten season record in both the Pro14 and Europe.

Evaluation order – 9 minutes: E Byrne attempt, R Byrne conversion, 0-7; 22 R Byrne penalty, 0-10; 33 R Byrne penalty, 0-13; 39: Hanrahan penalty, 3-13. Half time: 3-13. 45 Hanrahan penalty, 6-13.

Muenster: M Haley; D. Goggin, S. Arnold, R. Scannell, S. Daly; JJ Hanrahan, N. McCarthy; D Kilcoyne, K O’Byrne, S Archer; F Wycherley, B. Holland (capt); T O’Donnell, C. Cloete, J. O’Donoghue. Replacement: J Loughman for Kilcoyne 51 minutes; J O’Sullivan for Cloete 54 minutes; K Knox for Archer 54 minutes; J Carbery for Hanrahan 56 minutes; N Cronin for McCarthy 65 minutes; D Barron for O’Byrne 73 minutes; D O’Shea for O’Donnell 73 minutes; C Nash for Goggin 76 minutes.

Leinster: H Keenan; A Byrne, J. O’Brien, C. O’Brien, J. Lowe; R Byrne, R Osborne; E Byrne, J Tracy, a carrier; D toner, S Fardy (capt); J. Murphy, W. Connors, C. Doris. Replacement: S Cronin for Tracy 51 minutes; P Dooley for E Byrne 51 minutes; C Frawley for C O’Brien 58 minutes; R Molony for Murphy 65 minutes; H O’Sullivan for Osborne 65 minutes; J Aungier for Porter 73 minutes; S Penny for Connors 75 minutes; T O’Brien for Ross Byrne 79 minutes.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).

