Government inspectors said the Leicestershire fire and rescue service had to do better to protect the public and respond to fires and other emergencies.

Officers from Her Majesty’s Law Enforcement and Fire and Rescue Service (HMICFRS) led the 999 service rule and concluded that it needed improvement in three key areas – l , efficiency and people.

In each area, officials gave it a score of two out of four.

While the inspection says it is “satisfied with certain aspects” of the performance of the fire service, it adds: “Overall, we would like to see improvement in the years to come.”

What are the inspectors’ concerns?

The service is not on schedule to reach its goal of completing a cycle of inspections in high-risk premises.

The service had one of the highest average call processing times for primary fires in England.

Some incident commanders have not received retraining or reassessment training after initial training.

The service needs to improve the way it manages its budget and allocates resources. It must examine how it allocates resources between prevention, protection and response.

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service has no formal process to support personnel who witnessed a traumatic incident. The service must also update its health and safety policy.

The service has had four fire chiefs in the past five years. He also had several temporary executives during the same period. The staff told us that the management behavior was inconsistent.

Service staff do not trust the grievance process and this needs to be resolved. Several staff stated that they would not use the grievance procedure due to the impact on future promotion opportunities.

Staff have consistently reported significant concerns about the promotion process. It is believed to be unfair and lacking in openness rather than identifying the talent of the future.

The president of the Leicestershire and Rutland Combined Fire Authority, Nick Rushton, said: “I am disappointed that the fire service needs to be improved.

“We get two out of four in all areas and there is no level between” needs improvement “and” good “.

“We are a small fire department covering two large rural areas with a densely populated city in the middle.

“If they want us to be four stars, they should give us four star funding.

“We have 0.57 firefighters per 1,000 people, where the national average is 1 per 1,000.

“I think they do a good bloody job when you consider that we are at the bottom of the pile in terms of money and resources.”

Fire departments have cut budgets by £ 9 million in recent years, including £ 6 million since 2015.

Coun Rushton added: “The (inspection) report is a bit of a mixed bag. They say good things but then mention things that require work.

“I think my message to people would be to sleep safely in your beds at night, you’re not a big risk.”

Which inspectors say firefighters are doing well?

Understand the risks of fire and other emergencies;

Fire prevention and other risks

Respond to national risks.

