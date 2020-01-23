advertisement

A young chef from Leicester was named the best fish fryer in the UK after “beating” the competition.

Charlie Collins, 24, who works for Frydales at Syston, was named “ Young Fish Frier of the Year ” at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2020.

To win the prize, Charlie had to undertake a number of tasks to prove his worth.

It has been rated for its ability to peel potatoes, make dough and fry fish.

This was followed by an interview during the judging day held in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Charlie has also been tested on his presentation and marketing skills.

Frydales, Leicester

(Image: Leicester Mercury)

For the last part of the evaluation, one of the judges visited the chip shop and evaluated it on his practical skills in his “own working environment”.

Kelvin Lee, Managing Director of Drywite Ltd, Sponsor of the Young Fish Frier Award said: “We had an interesting mix of new faces and old hands in this year’s Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year competition, but all of the contestants were highly skilled and highly skilled, which made the results very close .

“Well done to Charlie for seeing a tough competition to win the title.”

Charlie led the pack, defeating four other finalists from Yorkshire, Aberdeenshire and two from Lancashire.

Marcus Coleman, CEO of Seafish, sponsor of the awards, said: “Congratulations to Charlie, who has demonstrated his talent throughout the process.

“The future of the fish and chips business depends on young professionals like him who demonstrate passion for their careers and the industry as a whole.

“We wish Charlie the best of luck for the future.”

