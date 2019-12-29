advertisement

West Ham United 1 Leicester City 2

Demarai Gray missed a penalty in the first half but scored a winning goal in the second half when Leicester put pressure on West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini with a 2-1 win.

Gray, one of nine new faces in a heavily modified Foxes lineup, took the opportunity to open his Premier League account for the season in just 12 minutes.

But the winger made up for it after the break when he led second-placed Leicester to their first league win in four games and West Ham, who had won only twice in 14 games, suffered a fourth consecutive home defeat.

The natives are getting more and more restless in the London stadium and Pellegrini’s decision to replace the record player Sebastien Haller instead of supporting him in the attack was answered with loud mocking voices.

Captain Mark Noble, who had a hand-to-hand fight with Angelo Ogbonna at Crystal Palace on the second day of Christmas, was thrown onto the bench while the Italian defender was not even mentioned in the squad.

Pellegrini was at least able to get goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski back, whose three-month absence coincided with fifth place due to an injury caused by the alarming fall of West Ham.

However, the Polish goalkeeper made an unfortunate start, his first contribution rattling against Kelechi Iheanacho, who received a penalty.

In the absence of Jamie Vardy, who foreshadowed the trip to the capital when his wife Rebekah gave birth to their little girl, Gray went up to Fabianski, who immediately recovered and saved the penalty on his left.

After a VAR check for possible assaults, the PA spokesman confirmed that there had been no significant impact, a strange wording that could easily apply to the majority of West Ham players this season.

Despite the defeat, West Ham was little in the offensive, except for Arthur Masuaku’s long-range shot and Declan Rice’s volley shot, both of which were negotiated by Kasper Schmeichel.

The guests finally took the lead five minutes before the break, and Ayoze Perez nodded James Justin’s cross to the long post back to Iheanacho, who leaned close to the header.

But that seemed to be the spark West Ham needed, and Felipe Anderson suddenly showed the urgency to burst right.

The 42 million Brazilian winger exchanged a one-two with Ryan Fredericks before Pablo Fornals scored his first goal in the Premier League.

But Leicester took the lead again in the 11th minute of the second half after Perez’s pass slashed on the West Ham defense and Gray touched before rolling the ball into the post.

West Ham had no answer this time, and if they made such a hideous statement at home against Bournemouth on New Year’s Day, Pellegrini’s position could be seriously threatened.

