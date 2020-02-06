advertisement

Trains leaving Leicester station were canceled this morning after overhead cables were damaged near Luton Airport Parkway.

There are disruptions on the London St Pancras to Nottingham route, which runs through Leicester and a number of services have already been canceled, and there are delays on others.

advertisement

The people most affected are passengers traveling on the Nottingham service to London St Pancras which stops in Loughborough.

East Midlands Railway says Network Rail is on site and “is working to resolve the problem”. This work means that some lines will be closed.

Trains crossing the region to Luton are delayed by 20 minutes between London and Luton.

Network Rail should have authorized the closed lines at 10:30 am, but delays are expected until 2:00 pm today.

A statement posted on the DME website said: “Our trains may experience delays or prolonged changes.

“You should use alternative routes which will be the most comfortable and quickest way to get to where you need to be.”

Those wishing to travel from Loughborough to London St Pancras should travel on a regional service to Leicester and change to a train to London St Pancras.

This trip will take an additional 30 minutes.

The Sheffield service at 10:35 am, the London service at 11:03 am, the Sheffield service at 11:35 am and the London service at 12:03 pm from Leicester have already been canceled.

.

advertisement