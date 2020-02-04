advertisement

A Leicester square owes its name to a 15th century inn which once stood on the site.

The public space created by the demolition of the city’s old covered market in the 1970s has been informally dubbed “the new market square” since its completion in 2017.

But now the council bosses have come up with a more creative name for it – Green Dragon Square.

The Green Dragon Inn – which was near where the statue of Alice Hawkins stands today – continued to trade until the middle of the 19th century, but was demolished around 1850.

The inn was one of the five major pubs in the 16th century market square, with the white swan, lion and dolphin, bull head and angel also doing a fast market business at that time. .

City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: “The names of two of these medieval inns are still living in the market area today, Dolphin Square and Angel Gateway reminding us of the history of the region.

“By naming our new market place after the Green Dragon Inn, we will create another link to Leicester’s past and ensure that the fascinating story of Green Dragon is shared with a new generation of visitors to the market place historic Leicester. “

Sir Peter added: “This part of Leicester is steeped in history, with the market at the very heart of medieval city life.

“The Green Dragon half-timbered tavern was in what was known as the“ Saturday market ”around the 15th century.

Green Dragon Murder

The murder of John Fenton – whose mother owned the Green Dragon Inn – took place on May 16, 1778.

A French teacher called Francis Soulés was playing billiards at the Lion and the Dauphin with John’s brother, James Fenton, when an argument broke out.

Clearly injured, Soulés leaves the inn and returns with two pistols, challenging Fenton in battle.

Fenton grabbed a gun and fled, probably out of fear for his life.

The court of the old green dragon

Soulés followed James Fenton to the nearby Green Dragon Inn, where John Fenton seized Soulés and they fought.

During the fight, Soulés pulled a pistol from his pocket and a shot at Fenton who died from his injuries the next day.

At its trial at Leicester’s Guildhall, the jury admitted that Soulés had only gone to the Green Dragon to recover his possessions – the pistol – but the judge found him guilty of murder and an order was sent for his execution.

In a remarkable turn, however, a messenger arrived shortly after, carrying a royal pardon, and the life of Soulés was spared.

He leaves Leicester and returns to France.

John Fenton was buried in the cemetery of St Martin, and his gravestone – bearing an inscription criticizing judicial institutions that have failed to “punish a murderer” – is still in the care of Leicester Cathedral.

New heritage signs that tell the story of the Green Dragon Inn and the death of John Fenton will be installed later this year.

