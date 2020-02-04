advertisement

A man got dangerously close to hearing loss after sticking the tip of a cotton swab in his ear.

Listen, we all did it. Maybe it is not that we lose the tip of our ear, but that we use it to clean the inside of our ear. I know we were all warned about it, but how else are we going to get sparkling clean eardrums?

advertisement

However, the story of this one man could keep you from using the tiny buds, especially since a video has been released that shows the complex operation required to remove the cotton swab tip from his ear.

You can watch the video here:

Mr. Neel Raithatha, an audiologist from Oadby, Leicester, also known as The Wax Whisperer, released the footage on his YouTube channel last month.

The video shows the audiologist removing the cotton swabs from the man’s ear after the patient tried to relieve itching in the ear. It wasn’t long before he realized that the tip was stuck there.

The client took part in the eardrum with a cotton swab. He has otitis externa [inflammation of the external ear canal] and used the Q-tip to relieve the itching and irritation he was experiencing.

During the inspection, the specialist found that the ear canal was severely inflamed, which meant that he could not use the standard suction probe to remove the buds. Instead, he had to use a fine probe.

Mr. Raithatha then managed to pull the cotton swab out so far that it could be completely removed from the ear using crocodile pliers. Fortunately, the patient kept his hearing and was referred to his family doctor for further treatment.

Although many of us are guilty of using cotton swabs to remove wax, the NHS strongly warns against this and writes: “Do not use fingers or objects such as cotton swabs to remove wax. This will get it under control and make it worse. “

Instead, the health service advises you to put two to three drops of olive or almond oil in your ear twice a day for a few days if you have a waxy accumulation.

Earwax clumps should fall out of your ear within two weeks – especially at night when you lie down.

If this is not the case, you should see a nurse at your local family doctor’s office.

advertisement