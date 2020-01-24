advertisement

A new vote will take place to choose a new Labor Party president for the constituency of Leicester East after Keith Vaz has been elected to this post.

Vaz was chosen by party activists at a meeting this month and replaced his longtime allied adviser, John Thomas.

The East Midlands Labor Party has confirmed that a second vote will take place at some point in the coming weeks.

He told LeicestershireLive that Mr. Vaz took office on a temporary basis only.

There was controversy surrounding the election of Mr. Vaz, who resigned from his post as Labor candidate for Leicester East before the December elections after being expelled from parliament for six months following an investigation into a nocturnal meeting he had had with two male escorts.

Some members of the Labor party said they were not allowed to attend the vote, and one said that they were assaulted at the meeting.

Current MP Claudia Webbe was not present at the Labor Party Constituency (CLP) meeting held on a Tuesday evening while in Westminster. She told LeicestershireLive that she didn’t know about it until the night of her outfit, but the party said that all local members were informed by email 11 days before it was held.

A Labor spokesman said the intention was always to renew the vote after Councilor Thomas resigned.

Councilor Thomas left the Labor party ahead of the general election, calling Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn a “clown” who had made the party “a laughing stock.”

He criticized the selection of Ms. Webbe, a strong supporter of Mr. Corbyn, who defended the siege but with a Labor majority reduced from more than 22,000 to 6,018.

Coun Thomas now sits as an independent consultant for Humberstone and Hamilton.

It is possible that Mr. Vaz will be able to stand for re-election as permanent president of the Leicester East CLP when the vote is renewed.

A senior Labor source said, “If he stands, he will probably win again.”

