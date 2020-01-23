advertisement

The money used to finance the annual Leicester Caribbean Carnival could be withheld if the organizers do not offset the debts owed from last year’s event.

The annual celebration of the Victoria Park and town center parade costs around £ 200,000 to stage, but rising security costs resulted in budget overruns last year.

advertisement

This means that almost £ 22,000 remains owed to the organizations involved in its management.

Creditors include rescuers, artists and companies who provided generators and a rental of the Marquis.

LeicestershireLive recently saw emails from senior Leicester City Council officers to carnival chairman Sugar Christopher saying that the debts had to be paid if the event were to receive the £ 60,000 annual subsidy for the 2020 carnival.

In the e-mail sent just before Christmas, the council’s director of tourism, culture and foreign investment, Mike Dalzell, stressed that the grant is a condition precedent to full payment to all suppliers.

He said, “If that doesn’t happen, we won’t be able to support the 2020 event, so I encourage you to do so and confirm that all the money owed to suppliers for services for services for Carnival 2019 would have been paid. “

Caribbean Carnival

Another email from the board to Mr. Christopher, sent last week, details the outstanding debts.

The financial support of the council is essential for the holding of the August demonstration.

What the organizers say

Christopher, who has run the event since 2002, said he was confident that this year’s event would continue.

He said, “Due to spending in 2019, we are over budget.

“There are all kinds of things that have driven up costs.

“Until 2018, we paid £ 250 for a license to use the park. Last year it was £ 8,700.

“We had a security quote for £ 33,000, but after looking at counter-terrorism measures and what to do, we paid £ 47,000.

“It’s a lot.”

Christopher said he had asked the board for an advance of £ 20,000 from the board’s 2020 grant to pay the debts but had been refused.

He said he now plans to use personal debts to get the carnival creditors paid.

Leicester Caribbean Carnival 2019

(Image: Fothergill Photography)

He said, “I don’t want to argue with the council or get involved in the politics of it all.

“I know people have to be paid for 2019.

“I said that an advance would do that and that it could be offset by getting more referrals and maybe charging a little more on the portal.”

Last year’s event brought together some 25,000 people. Adults paid £ 3 to enter and children £ 1.

Read more

What is happening in politics?

Mr. Christopher added, “We would have made money. I thought common sense would prevail, but the board said no.

“It’s a cash crisis.

“I take the duty to appeal to private debts.

“I will pay the May bills because I don’t want people to taste bad.

“I am convinced that the carnival will continue this year and that it can be self-sufficient.”

He said he hoped to meet Sir Peter Soulsby to discuss the matter, but the mayor said it would only happen after the bills were paid.

.

advertisement