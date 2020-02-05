advertisement

The cooperative store on Groby Road closed last weekend.

The store signs were removed outside Groby’s store and the building was emptied, but there are future plans for the unit, which will give it new life.

Simply Fresh describes itself as an “upscale grocery store” that will focus on local British products and take over.

There is currently only one other Simply Fresh establishment in Leicester, on the De Montfort University campus.

The Simply Fresh store on the De Montfort University campus

(Image: Jacob Jarvis)

A spokesperson for Central England Co-operative said, “The Company can confirm that it has entered into an agreement with City Estates Investment Limited, which markets under the Simply Fresh brand to sell its grocery store at Groby Road, Leicester .

“This means that all staff will be transferred in connection with the sale, all colleagues retaining the existing general conditions under the legislation on the protection of employment in companies (TUPE).

“The Company has been working on various proposals for this store for several months and has chosen this option to guarantee the continued employment of colleagues.

“The decision on the future of the store came after a comprehensive review of business performance, which indicated a decline in sales with increasing losses expected in the years to come.

“Like other retailers, we are constantly adapting to the challenges of local retailing, rest assured that this decision was not taken lightly and is necessary to protect the long term future and the growth of the Society as a whole.

“Despite the sale of these sites, the Central England Co-operative remains committed to serving the area and the Company anticipates several new stores and renovations throughout 2020 to ensure that our customers continue to be served, including a whole new food store in Donington Le Heath due to open next month.

“We would like to thank all the staff for their commitment and dedication during their stay with the Company.”

It is not currently known when the store will open, Simply Fresh has been approached for comment.

