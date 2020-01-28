advertisement

Comedy legend Nicholas Parsons died at the age of 96.

BBC Radio 4’s Just a Minute host had battled a short illness, said agent Jean Diamond.

In a statement on behalf of his family, Diamond said: “Nicholas died early January 28 after a short illness at the age of 96.

“He was with his beloved family who will be greatly missed and who would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Stoke Mandeville hospital.”

Parsons was born in Grantham, Lincolnshire, and appeared in numerous films and television shows throughout his illustrious career.

He received a Legend of Comedy award at the Leicester Comedy Festival in 2018.

He also received an honorary degree from the University of Leicester in July 2016.

For his drama and broadcasting services, he received an OBE in 2004.

And he also received a CBE in 2014 for his services to charities, particularly for his work with children’s charities.

University of Leicester graduation ceremony at De Montfort Hall. Nicholas Parsons Prepares for Ceremony

(Image: 2016 Mike Sewell)

Many people reacted sadly to the news.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan tweeted: “RIP Nicholas Parsons, 96. A wonderful man who has brought so much pleasure, charm, wit and pleasure to so many millions of people for so many decades . What a life.”

BBC chief executive Tony Hall said, “Very few people have done so much to keep the audience entertained in decades, and no one deserves to be called a broadcasting legend more than Nicholas Parsons. His charm , his inventive intelligence and his ability to create laughter were second to none. Our thoughts are with his family and all those who knew him. “

Mohit Bakaya, controller of BBC Radio 4, said: “Nicholas Parsons was one of the greatest, a first class broadcaster and an icon in the world of British comedy.

“Nicholas always brought his lively wit, brilliant composure and warmth to everything he did – but especially as a Just a Minute host where his excellence shone in every episode without hesitation, deviation or repetition .

“He was this rare beast – a presenter whose appeal has spread across the generations – and he was a unique member of the Radio 4 family. We will be greatly missed by all, as well as by the many, many listeners who ‘he entertained brilliantly. “

