In Leicestershire we have seen snow fall – but will that be enough to cause disruption.

One of the main concerns of people when we see white elements appear is whether or not schools will be closed.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow.

The warning comes after light snowfall was predicted by forecasters in parts of northwest Leicestershire, including Coalville and Ashby.

But forecasters expect the city to receive no snow as heavy rains are expected for most of Monday evening.

Temperatures should reach lows of 3 ° C and, with a westerly wind, it should feel as cold as -3 ° C.

LeicestershireLive is currently ignoring school closings due to snow.

If your school has been closed, send an email to newsdesk@leicestermercury.co.uk

This list will be updated if and when schools announce their closure due to snow.

