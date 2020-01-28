advertisement

January 28, 2020 Johnna Crider

Last year the idea of ​​a LEGO Tesla Cybertruck was submitted to LEGO Ideas. It has reached its goal of 10,000 votes, so it can even be part of the LEGO family. There is now also a new, updated version with Elon Musk and Franz von Holzhausen. Franz even has a sledge hammer and a steel bullet and seems to have a somewhat sinister grin on his face.

There is also an optional CyberQuad ATV. After BrickinNick came up with this idea, it didn’t take long for him to reach his goal of 10,000 votes for the project, which is the number of votes that LEGO needs to judge the idea for potential commercialization. In her response to BrickinNick, LEGO (which had its own joke about the Cybertruck in November) says: “The future is now and it seems that 10,000 strong supporters are ready.” Hmm, did LEGO steal our slogan?

The next step is for a LEGO Review Board consisting of designers, product managers and other team members to investigate the idea. They will do this by creating concept models and seeing if the concept meets the objectives of LEGO for its products. They want to include factors such as safety, playability and whether or not it fits with the LEGO brand. Given that LEGO even rolled around Elon Musk and Tesla with its own version of an unbreakable Cybert truck, I think it definitely fits the brand.

LEGO starts its evaluation in May 2020. It may take several months for the company to make a decision. If LEGO gives the green light to this idea, the Cybertruck enters the development phase and then the race begins: who will first produce Tesla’s Cybertruck – Tesla or LEGO?

