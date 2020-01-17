advertisement

Five hundred signatures are required to hold a referendum on the Township Alcohol License on April 28.

Lower Makefield has been dry for 71 years, and voters in the townships should decide whether to change this status and allow the other 53 communities in Bucks County to grant alcohol permits in taverns, restaurants, and other establishments.

This was the message repeated on Friday during a press conference at DeLorenzo’s tomato pies in Lower Makefield, organized by Senator Steve Santarsiero, D-10.

Santarsiero, a community resident, along with Newtown, Rep. Perry Warren, D-31, and McCaffrey’s Food Markets President, Jim McCaffrey III, underlines the importance of obtaining the 500 signatures required to hold a referendum a liquor license on April 28 in Pennsylvania would enable a ballot.

“Ultimately, it’s about giving people that choice,” said Santarsiero. “If it fails, it fails, but let’s give people the opportunity.”

It will now be easier because a new state law has reduced the number of signatures required to put a referendum on a liquor license on the ballot to a flat number of 500.

The previous requirement was 25% of the highest votes cast for an office in this community in the previous general election. That would be 2,930 signatures in Lower Makefield if the law hadn’t changed, as Santarsiero employees said.

Local voters left Lower Makefield dry in 1949 and two previous attempts to petition (the most recent in 2014) to get another referendum on the ballot failed, officials said. Many restaurants in the community have their own bottle guidelines, but the only facility with an alcohol license is the community’s Makefield Highlands Golf Club, which is approved under a special regulation granted by regulators.

Santarsiero said he preferred liquor licensing in Lower Makefield, but the more important point was to let voters vote.

When asked whether a change in dry conditions would pose law enforcement and security problems, he said there were no more than now.

“Any resident of Lower Makefield (the same age) can go to Yardley (Borough) next door and have a drink in a restaurant or other location and then drive back,” said Santarsiero. The other 53 communities in Bucks County allow all alcohol permits and are vibrant, beautiful, and safe communities. Lower Makefield deserves the chance to do the same. “

McCaffrey said he would like to be able to sell beer and wine at the family market in Lower Makefield.

“Customers don’t want them to have to go anywhere else,” he said.

Warren, whose lower Makefield legislature belongs, said he had no personal opinion on whether the community’s dry status should be changed.

“I don’t drink or live in Lower Makefield, but as Steve and others have said, the fairest and best way is to let all of the community’s voters decide,” said Warren.

DeLorenzo’s tomato pie owner, Matt Longo, a resident of the community, said that after the referendum ended, he would probably still choose to maintain the restaurant’s BYOB policy and not get a liquor license.

However, he said he would vote to change status if a referendum hits the vote because other township business owners should have alcohol licenses if they so choose.

If at least 500 signatures are collected and the question is on the April 28 ballot, any citizen could vote, regardless of party affiliation, representatives of the press conference said.

The signature collection period is January 28th to February 18th. Petitions will be available from DeLorenzo at 1707 Yardley-Langhorne Road, from McCaffrey at 635 Heacock Road and other locations in Lower Makefield.

