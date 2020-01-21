advertisement

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio state official who proposed gun restrictions said he found memes he considered threatening printed and placed in his mailbox.

Representative Casey Weinstein, a Hudson Democrat, said he returned home last week after a few days away to find in his mailbox a stack of printed memes tied with a gold chain, the Akron Beacon Journal.

The memes were mostly anti-democratic, and some were threatening, according to Weinstein. He said he thought it was a response to his support for gun reform.

One of the memes said, “On that day in 1775, the British demanded that we surrender our weapons. We slaughtered them. “

Weinstein filed a report with Hudson’s police and said that the Ohio House Sergeant-at-Arms had been alerted. Weinstein also asked Hudson’s police to increase the number of patrols outside his home, especially during the night, according to the police report.

Officers have been asked to be alert and to increase patrols in the area, said Jody Roberts, communications manager for the town of Hudson, on Tuesday.

Weinstein said he has received a high number of angry messages, mostly on social media, since he sponsored a bill that would ban people from owning a high-capacity magazine for a gun. Lawmakers introduced the bill in response to the Dayton shooting in August that killed nine people and injured more than two dozen.

The messages will not stop Weinstein from continuing with gun reform, he said.

“I am absolutely resolved, as always, to pass sensible gun legislation and save lives,” said Weinstein.

