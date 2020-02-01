advertisement

MEPs Mark Takano [D-Riverside] and Norma Torres [D-Pomona] urge U.S. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett to explain why 195 Americans have been evacuated from the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak in China to March Air Reserve Base at Flown to Riverside County.

In the letter sent on Saturday, February 1, lawmakers announced that they had not been consulted about the decision to reroute the flight from Ontario International Airport to the base, and that the Department of Defense had provided information about the flight or a possible future plans to repatriate more Americans.

advertisement

“We are deeply concerned about this lack of transparency,” the letter said. “All unilateral decisions in this regard have had and will have a lasting impact on employees and citizens in March and on the members of the surrounding community.”

The Air Force was not immediately available for comment.

The evacuees, many of whom are State Department diplomats, are under federal quarantine until February 11. Health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitor her for symptoms of the virus, which may include fever, cough, and respiratory problems.

The aircraft landed on Wednesday, January 29, after a brief stopover in Anchorage, Alaska, to refuel. The plane was originally scheduled to land at ONT, but was diverted late Tuesday, which frustrated local and federal lawmakers.

By Friday, none of the passengers had symptoms of the virus, local health officials said. By Saturday evening, the virus in China had infected at least 11,791 people and killed 259.

There were eight confirmed cases in the United States, one reported in Massachusetts on Saturday and one in the Santa Clara, Los Angeles, and Orange counties.

The rapid spread of the virus in two months has led to evacuations to the United States and other countries. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak on Thursday a global emergency. The United States has issued a travel notice asking Americans not to travel to China, and major airlines have canceled flights there.

In their letter, Takano and Torres included a list of questions for Barrett, including:

Which authorities and officials were involved in the decision to take passengers to the ARB in March?

What factors have been taken into account?

Has the Air Force considered the impact on base operations?

Are federal officials planning to route additional flights to the base?

Is there room for additional evacuees at the base?

Legislators also want to know if other bases or local hotels and facilities are being considered for repatriation and what measures are being taken to prevent the virus from spreading.

Legislators raised concerns over the return of Americans to the Inland Empire last week. Torres has requested an investigation into the decision.

On Friday, officials in the Moreno Valley, the town closest to the base, made a statement saying they had met with federal officials and expressed their own disappointments with the process.

“We understand that these fellow Americans had to be brought home safely, and we are glad that no one has shown virus symptoms yet,” said Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez. “But we learned about the decision from the news, and that’s not correct. I just wanted to make it clear that the residents and the leadership of the Moreno Valley expect better communication from future federal officials.”

Riverside County has established a hotline for residents with coronavirus questions: 951-358-5134.

This is an evolving story. Check for updates.

advertisement