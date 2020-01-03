advertisement

If the law is signed, SC would be the 34th state to have this legislation on the books

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – With the legislative period scheduled to start in less than two weeks, lawmakers are considering a bill that will tighten the state’s stance on drunk driving.

This bill, if passed, would make a request to everyone with a DUI after the bill was signed to have an interlock ignition system in their cars. This would include first-time offenders and those who refused to take an alcohol test.

Already in March the Senate voted to move Senate Draft 18 to the House of Representatives. The bill was sponsored in the Senate by Senators Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg County), Tom Young (R-Aiken County), Wes Climer (R-York County), Tom Davis (R-Beaufort County) and Kevin Johnson (D) -Clarendon County)

House of Justice judge Kimberly Cockrell says it is time for South Carolina to tighten its stance on drunk drivers.

“You could get a DUI tonight and have a preliminary alcohol license in the state of South Carolina within 48 hours. That’s incredible. It’s something we can’t change, but what we can do is lock this car, which protects us from the people who make the decision to keep drinking and driving. Cockrell said.

After handing over the invoice, anyone charged with a DUI would have to temporarily install an interlock system in their car to ensure that they don’t drive drunk.

MP Chris Wooten (R-Lexington County) says this can rule out repeat offenders.

“Too many people are doing something else just to clear the dishes. We need to make sure we don’t just pat their hands and send them back on the street because they’ll do it again. It is proven that they do it over and over again, ”said Wooten.

MP Beth Bernstein (D-Richland County), who is a member of the House Justice Committee, said she would vote for the bill, but it could be difficult to get this bill to the table quickly.

“There is a lot going on in this session, so it will be difficult to get an invoice in five months. However, since it has already been passed in the Senate, we are halfway there,” said Bernstein.

Cockrell sees firsthand the impact a drunk driver could have on a family and says it is time for legislators to put driver safety first.

“There are many tears that I have seen and there are many that I have shared with people. I would rather meet them somewhere than meet them in the hospital, at a funeral or at a trial. We just want to be safe “Said Cockrell.

The bill is still with the House Judiciary Committee, but no date has yet been set for discussion of the bill.

If passed, South Carolina would be the 34th state to have an interlock law on the books.

