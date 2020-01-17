advertisement

School districts catch drivers who ignore their flashing bus stop signs, endangering the lives of children.

The districts say it’s a growing problem, but with the cameras on the buses, they make sure that reckless drivers don’t drop out.

“We may have two or three a week,” said Tyson Burch, director of public school transportation for the Traverse City area.

advertisement

Two or three drivers passing in front of stopped school buses, endangering the lives of children.

“Thirty to 40% of students cross the road at stops,” said Burch.

Children get off the bus and usually have to wait for a wave from the bus driver to make sure it is safe to cross.

Stop signs are in place, but when people cross, they only see these students at the very last minute.

“And this is where the danger really occurs,” said Burch.

TCAPS started installing outdoor cameras about four years ago.

“The camera that would catch you with the stop sign, the cameras here and it points back to the cars passing the bus this way,” said Burch. “There is also one by the front window if you were to pass the bus in the opposite direction.”

The school has tons of recorded videos of drivers ignoring the flashing red lights and passing by.

“These cameras really help us to assist the police in determining who turned on the red lights. This is really proof that they turned on the red lights because the camera also sees the stop arm extended, “said Burch.

State representative Jack O’Malley sponsored a bill to increase the fine for ignoring the lights and signs from $ 100 to $ 500.

The legislation is currently in committee.

“If you hurt a child or worse kill a child, you have to live with it for the rest of your life,” said O’Malley.

It says lights or not, drivers must be careful.

“When you see this big yellow bus, stop thinking about something else and watch what’s going on,” said O’Malley.

advertisement