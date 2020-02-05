advertisement

Next week in season five of Legends of Tomorrow, episode 3, you’ll have the opportunity to see a high school reunion! Isn’t that going to be fun? Well, the real question we have is whose high school reunion is in advance … and whether it really matters or not.

The essence of this episode is ultimately the same thing we’ve seen in many others over time – cheerfulness. This episode offers the opportunity to testify of many different hijinks and also have a chance to see a completely different kind of Zari than we have seen in the world of the show so far. Keep in mind that the version of the character we’ve seen so far is very different from the one we’ve seen in recent years. That must send all sorts of shock waves and confusion across Nate’s back.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 episode 3

SURVIVAL FAMILY – As the legends discover a new Encore, Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) cancel a class reunion to try to prevent a serial killer from ending the unfinished business. The legends plan to send Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) and their hostage Zari (Tala Ashe) back in time to try to intervene to try to get everyone to save them too. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) is upset that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) was crouched in his old home, but it could be the blessing they weren’t looking for. Alexandra LaRoche was the director of the episode of Matthew Maala & Tyron B. Carter (# 503). Original flight date 2/11/2020.

This episode should set the stage for a few fun things that will appear later this season, including a part titled “A Head of Her Time,” which tells about Sara not being on the ship and Ava in command takes over.

