Legends of Tomorrow, season 5, episode 2, will air on February 4 on The CW, and we’re coming with some good news! All signs indicate that it is as crazy as what we have in the premiere. This is still one of the craziest TV shows, especially now that she’s basically taken on her inner feeling of silliness. It’s over the top, full of action if need be, and it has characters that are very close to your heart.

Take Zari, for example – a character who appears to have left the timeline in its current form at the end of season 4. Her relationship with Nate seems to be getting blown up … or at least that’s the way it looks at the moment. Can you really say with this show, never forever? You may find a way to reconnect, but the only terrible thing is waiting. Since Arrow will air its two-hour series finale next week, it will take up the entire time of the network. Legends of Tomorrow will be returning along with The Flash and we can only hope that this will help the reviews. After all, it’s one of the best lead-ins the network has!

If you’d like a few more details on upcoming topics, be sure to read the full episode 2 of Legends of Tomorrow Season 5:

CANOODLING WITH THE ENEMY – When a new slip lands the legends in Los Angeles in 1947, they find Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel (guest star Jonathan Sadowski), who seems to like fraternizing with Hollywood Elite. Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) plan to capture him while Ava (Jes Macallen) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) sit on the sidelines for now. They quickly realize that they have less to worry about Bugsy than about his girlfriend. Ava has trouble standing on the sidelines with Rory. In the meantime, Nate (Nick Zano) accompanies Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) to his father’s birthday, where Nate meets Behrad’s sister Zari (Tala Ashe). Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Olivia Swann also starred. David Geddes was the director of the episode of Ray Utarnachitt (# 502). Original flight date 04.02.2020.

