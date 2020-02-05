advertisement

Maui Bigelow

Maui Bigelow’s mission is quite simple – to create a path for daring and beautiful women to shine, grow and shine in their personal and professional brilliance.

advertisement

Curator of PHAT Girl Fresh, a digital platform that combines feminism with social culture, fashion and beauty, Maui is known for bringing progressive and authentic conversations with a southern charm that only she can offer. A thriving public figure, she attracts hundreds of thousands of readers each year through her experiences in healing and personal transformation, work for social change, Plus style and beauty.

After four days in Black History Month, Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter (Black Panther, Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X) made history by releasing her first collection with retail giant retail, H&M. The collection is the perfect blend of a black and black moment and the vibrations of the 80s personified.

“People think I got into this business because of fashion, but it was the narrative that attracted me,” Ruth Carter told Vogue in a recent telephone interview and her collection of 10 pieces prove it. The collection of hoodies, t-shirts and hats directly reflects Carter’s love for our people and their education. With a dynamic streetwear atmosphere from the 80s, the collection has similarities with urban brands like Fubu, Cross Colors and Karl Kani. However, for Ruth Carter, the collection tells exactly how black, proud, and independent her influencers were.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDMpB0sc-SI (/ embed)

The collection is indeed proof that Ruth Carter did not simply arrive without difficulties as a black woman in a space that was not inclusive or adapted to black girls. The collection is, however, a push for people of color, women and creatives in search of grandeur who must be empowered. Personally, as a fashion lover, the collection is a breath of fresh air; going against the grain offers something different. Ruth Carter’s Ruthless collection definitely proves George C. Wolfe once again because it offers style and empowerment (at the same time).

“GOD CREATED BLACK PEOPLE; STYLE CREATED BY BLACK PEOPLE ”- George C. Wolfe

With a lot of bad press under his belt, collaborating with the iconic Ruth Carter is certainly a step in the right direction for H&M. In an interview with gasolineCarter said she believes the partnership is an opportunity for H&M to “show the world that they too want to do the right thing.”

RELATED STORIES:

Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter and Mahershala Ali win big at the Oscars

27 Etsy Black-owned stores to support during Black History Month and beyond

Also on HelloBeautiful:

25 photos

advertisement