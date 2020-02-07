advertisement

If you want to learn a bit more about Legacies, Season 2, Episode 13, one of the recurring topics in it could be the selection. What do you do when a ticking clock threatens? Is there enough time to recover from mistakes? This upcoming episode is titled “You Can’t Save Them All” and it seems like there will be many weak moments throughout this episode. Remember what we’ve already gone through with Kai on the show, in addition to some of the different twists and turns that could come up on the street next.

We are pretty confident that this will be a groundbreaking episode of the series as a whole that puts pressure on Hope to help Alaric, Josie and Lizzie at the same time. It’s certainly a good thing that they have rediscovered all of their memories of them, isn’t it? We like to think that.

If you want a few more details on upcoming topics, we recommend that you watch the full summary of Episode 13 of Legacies, Season 2:

HOW IT STARTS – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is racing against the clock as the threat of prophecy threatens and the pressure to save Saltzmans increases. Meanwhile, Alaric’s (Matthew Davis) attempt to protect his family leads him to make a difficult decision. Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Peyton Alex Smith, Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also starred. Jeff Hunt was the director of the episode of Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (# 213). Original flight date 02/13/2020.

Given the world that has established itself on legacies over the years, we have to imagine that this is an episode in which everyone could die very well. The authors want the show to provide such an environment – in fact, they need it. There is a realization that the more twists and turns in history you can never be sure that everyone is safe.

