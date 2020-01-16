advertisement

Looking forward to Legacies Season 2, Episode 10? We hope so since there are a lot of things that we know can be expected in advance! This will be an hour full of creepy circumstances and surprises. You also have the opportunity to see a celebration mixed with something / someone who desperately wants to end the celebration. Why do so many occasions on this show fall apart over time?

In this episode, Coven Day will be the focus of the drama. Unfortunately, a monster will appear, cause some chaos and stagger the Salvatore students. You may not know if the bottom is at the top or the bottom right is at the end! We keep our fingers crossed for all sorts of interesting things that come down the street.

Would you like to know a few details about the upcoming topics now? Then we recommend that you watch the full summary of episode 10 of Legacies in season 2 right now:

advertisement

HAPPY COVEN DAY – As Salvatore School witches come together to celebrate Coven Day, the latest monster infiltrating the school targets Alyssa Chang (guest star Olivia Liang) and the other students by spreading discord and chaos under the coven. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) are looking for a solution that protects Josie from the dark magic that is brewing inside the Mora Miserium. Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) is fed up with feeling powerless next to Hope and asks her to give him self-defense training. Eventually Alaric’s past comes back to haunt him. Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also starred. America Young directed the episode of Adam Higgs & Josh Eiserike (# 210). Original flight date 23.01.2020.

Before this episode ends, let’s imagine that we’ll have a chance to have a few more breathtaking moments, and maybe a bit of old school history too! We will admit that we are very excited to find out how Alaric’s story can be traced back to The Vampire Diaries if … if so.

Similar news – Be sure to get more legacy news, including more information about what’s to come

What do you want to see when it comes to Legacies Season 2, Episode 10?

Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, be sure to check out more news on the show. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

advertisement