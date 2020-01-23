advertisement

What makes Coven Day so special? This is something that will be asked in the center of Legacies Season 2, Episode 10 when it arrives at The CW tonight. This is an episode where we will see plans for a celebration … but also something that goes terribly wrong. Can you really expect anything else in this world? It is difficult.

The preview below tells you why Coven Day is so important – after all, many of the witches in the Salvatore School have experienced some degree of persecution. For this reason, Coven Day is an opportunity for witches to celebrate themselves. They can enjoy their accomplishments and embrace their community … or so they hope.

But is there something wrong with Alyssa Chang? This is something this sneak peek is doing its best to research, mainly because it seems a bit absent and could be influenced by the latest monster. It feels like the ultimate goal is to use them to spread chaos in the hallways and play witches off against each other. Basically, she might be looking to destroy the caves from the inside … not that she really has that much control when manipulated to do so.

Could it all be entertaining? We bet on it and believe that after the strange / delightful story of last week about the way the necromancer works, the bar has been raised to regain his groove. This show is able to take such risks, mainly because they have created a world in which almost anything is possible. In such situations, this can be an incredible advantage. It definitely leaves the door open to every kind of craziness across the board – Coven Day could be the tip of the iceberg.

