Joaquin Phoenix was praised for calling the pricing system and production companies for lack of diversity at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards. But when he had the opportunity to make changes, all he could do was talk about it. And he wasn’t the only one. Prince William also came out on the podium complaining about the whiteness of BAFTAs, and he should have known because he was president of that thing for 10 years.

In his acceptance speech at BAFTAs, Phoenix exhorted attendees to participate in a white supremacist industry and accepted his wife inside him. This back in his Golden Globes acceptance speech, where he promised to do more about the environment by wearing the same bracelet for the entire awards season.

At BAFTA, his new target was diversity. He thinks the industry needs more. If anyone needs to know about the dangers of identity politics, it’s Joaquin Phoenix. The film and its character Joker were widely touted as white supremacist / nationalist whistle-blowers, the founding media.

In the days leading up to the release of the film, politically correct scribes from all over were essentially trying to make some sort of tragedy appear on the premiere shows talking about its endless possibility. Think after the opinion piece stated that the film was emblematic of Trump America and that the show would attract white nationalist incels who would probably bring guns and plunder innocent civilians. Of course, none of this happened and both the film, and Phoenix, went on to win a ton of awards.

However Phoenix thinks he is part of the problem and he used his acceptance speech at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) to say so.

“I feel honored and privileged to be here tonight,” he told the crowd. “BAFTAs have always been very supportive of my career and I’m deeply grateful. But I have to say that I also feel conflicted because so many of my other deserving actors don’t have the same privilege. I think we were we send a very clear message to people of color that you are not welcome here. I think that is the message that we are sending to people who have contributed so much to our medium and our industry in ways that we benefit from.

“I don’t think anyone wants a preferential treatment or preferential treatment even though that’s what we give ourselves every year. I think people just want to be accepted and respected and valued for their work. This is not a punishment in itself -directed because I’m ashamed to say I’m part of the problem. I haven’t done everything in my power to ensure that the groups I work with are inclusive, but I think it’s more than just having groups that are multicultural, I I think we really have to do the hard work of really understanding systemic racism.

Wait What? If he really cared about diversity, then why didn’t he give his award to a color-worthy actor? If his award was given because of his “privilege” then why would he accept it? Get away, Joaquin. You had the perfect opportunity to dismantle the white supremacist heteropatriarchy that benefits you there.

Instead, he responded to Prince William, upholding monarchist patriarchy and breaking down gender stereotypes in a downturn.

No artist wants to back down from their accomplishments and give their platform to someone else. Phoenix had every right to stand there and accept his prize for playing the Joker, and deep down he knows it. Maybe he thinks the piece should have gone to someone else, or the movie should have been directed or shot by another team. If so, why wait until he wins all these awards so to speak? Quite appropriate to suggest dismantling a system that has given it so much success.

Prince William, president of BAFTA, had his virtue signaling “concerns” about the process: “In 2020, and not for the first time in recent years,” he said, “we find ourselves talking again about the need for done more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the pricing process.This simply cannot be right in this day and age BAFTA takes this matter seriously and after this year’s nominations a comprehensive and complete the entire pricing process to build on their existing work and ensure that these opportunities are available to all. “

The question arises, which is more important, that the judges are free to vote for the films that they think are the best films or that they vote for the films with the right number of skin colors in the production crew? The result Phoenix and Prince William seem to want is that there should be more people with more award winning backgrounds and content that is nominated. But the problem is that there is no real way to achieve this goal. Every path to creating the desired goal results in a process that involves censorship and places a higher value on the origin of those who make art than art itself.

Will Prince William try to reveal an unconscionable, unconscious bias? Or is it just all uninterrupted? If Prince William wanted more awards to go to the movies poisoned by non-white people, why wasn’t this a state of the awards process? Wouldn’t that be the most effective way to do it?

Wanting something different and trying to get the conditions engineer back so that you won’t create a fair pricing process or equity in hiring. Seeking out new talent does not require dismantling entire industries, or calling, just looking around, seeing the good work being done by many different people and bringing them on board. It does not receive quota systems or excursions. It doesn’t even get requests from famous actors or princes who want everyone to know how compassionate they are.

A big problem with the concept of injecting diversity is that it’s not about individuals, it’s not about art, it’s about appearances, it’s about the strands on the back for people who want to do awards shows and collect awards while not feeling bad about their success. Unless, of course, all of this signaling of the virtue of the crusading policy obsession is not really about change. Art is not about quotes. It is about conveying the essential truths about the human experience. White people who pay themselves for their whiteness will never open a door, but at least Prince William and Joaquin Phoenix feel better about giving and receiving prizes now. There’s a better way forward. It’s called intellectual honesty.

