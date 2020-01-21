advertisement

Last spring, the Samaritans Closet and Leelanau Christian Neighbors merged.

Tuesday was the grand opening of the Samaritan closet in its new location, giving the community a place to donate unwanted items.

They accept everything from big furniture to board games.

They are open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Executive Director Mary Stanton says that all the money earned from reselling Samaritan Closet goes to people in need.

“When people have items they no longer want, it is very convenient for them to bring them here, it is in their community, and we then recycle them by selling them at very low prices and then all that money we earning donated items comes back to the community, ”she says.

Samaritans Closet is also looking for volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering, learn more by clicking here.

