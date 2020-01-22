advertisement

Leelanau County is working to correct the erosion of the lake’s shores.

Currently, the road commission is working to repair two sections of road torn by the rise of the lake.

The road board repairs one location on Lee Point – and another on South Shore Drive…

But they need help paying.

The Leelanau County Road Commission said it had reached an agreement with the Village of Suttons Bay and the Township of Suttons Bay.

Now all three will share the bill over $ 80,000.

The road commission says it is important to deal with this now rather than later.

“We see the writing on the wall. There will be more and more of these problems with the rising waters. We want to be more proactive than reactive, ”said Justin Kelenske, director of the Leelanau County Road Commission.

Construction of the two roads has already started.

Depending on weather conditions, construction is expected to be completed in approximately two weeks.

