Winter is already busy enough for the Leelanau County Road Commission, but this season, they have more to do: repair the ruined roads near the lake.

Two stretches of road are significantly damaged by the high levels of the lake, one at Lee Point Road and another at South Shore Drive.

The lapping waves and high water have eroded much of the coastline and parts of these roads, making travel a little dangerous.

To date, repairs have cost more than $ 100,000. The budget for the Leelanau Road Commission was a huge blow, and they are relying on the Township of Bingham and the Village and Township of Suttons Bay to help pay some of the costs.

The village manager of Suttons Bay says that damage to the coastline is expensive, but they have no choice but to participate and repair it for everyone’s safety.

“It really took away a lot of it, as I have said in the past few months, we have had three emergency repairs,” said director Rob Larrea. “It got too close to the road for more comfort.”

The county of Leelanau plans to install preventive barriers on a few sites to prevent future erosion.

